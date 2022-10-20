Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped over the weekend. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there were 131 people in hospitals Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, there were 158 people and on Saturday, there were 149 people.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire rehabilitation facility fined for overtime, child labor violations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire rehabilitation facility has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly failing to pay workers properly and letting teenagers work more hours than they're legally allowed. Thousands of dollars were recovered for dozens of employees at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
WMUR.com
Man dead after suffering medical emergency while hiking in Lincoln
LINCOLN, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in Lincoln on Saturday. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by an emergency beacon due to bad cell phone service. The first ground crews arrived to the Cedar Brook Trail by 1:30 p.m.,...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Examining 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' in NH and the U.S.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic led to some big changes in the nation's workforce in New Hampshire and the United States as a whole. Millions of Americans are leaving their current job to seek different means of employment, and that has created waves of behavior known as "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting." So, what do these terms mean, and how is the workforce in New Hampshire being affected by them?
NECN
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Massachusetts man among 2 people killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash
KEENE, N.H. — Officials on Monday identified the two people who died in a fiery plane crash in New Hampshire on Friday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion and a fire at a multi-family building on Lower Main Street in Keene around 7 p.m. found a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that had crashed, according to the City of Keene.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school senior makes signs reminding drivers of Jessica's Law
BRISTOL, N.H. — One New Hampshire high school senior is on a mission to spread awareness about Jessica’s Law and keep roads safe. At the parking lot of Newfound Regional High School, there’s a sign reminding drivers of Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from their vehicles before driving.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
commonwealthmagazine.org
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4
OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
WMUR.com
Gov. Chris Sununu, challenger Tom Sherman spar over economic policy at Greater Manchester Chamber debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The two major party candidates for governor traded shots on several policy issues Monday at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce debate. Gov. Chris Sununu, the three-term incumbent Republican, and Tom Sherman, the Democratic challenger, squared off at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Sherman went...
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
