Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped over the weekend. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there were 131 people in hospitals Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, there were 158 people and on Saturday, there were 149 people.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Man dead after suffering medical emergency while hiking in Lincoln

LINCOLN, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in Lincoln on Saturday. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by an emergency beacon due to bad cell phone service. The first ground crews arrived to the Cedar Brook Trail by 1:30 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Examining 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' in NH and the U.S.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic led to some big changes in the nation's workforce in New Hampshire and the United States as a whole. Millions of Americans are leaving their current job to seek different means of employment, and that has created waves of behavior known as "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting." So, what do these terms mean, and how is the workforce in New Hampshire being affected by them?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire high school senior makes signs reminding drivers of Jessica's Law

BRISTOL, N.H. — One New Hampshire high school senior is on a mission to spread awareness about Jessica’s Law and keep roads safe. At the parking lot of Newfound Regional High School, there’s a sign reminding drivers of Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from their vehicles before driving.
BRISTOL, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
Seacoast Current

Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
BILLERICA, MA

