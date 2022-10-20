Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery charges

Actor Kevin Spacey, center, leaves court, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. A jury has found Spacey not liable for claims of assault dating back to 1986 | Yuki Iwamura, Associated Press

On Thursday, a New York jury found Kevin Spacey not guilty of battery allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp in 2017. Judge Lewis Kaplan formally dismissed the case.

The jury deliberated the decision for just over an hour before coming forward with the not-guilty verdict during the civil trial, The Associated Press reported. Jurors decided that Rapp was unable to prove that Spacey “ touched a sexual or intimate part ” of Rapp.

Spacey dropped his head in relief at the verdict and hugged his attorneys. “I’m very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Keller said, per NBC News .

Rapp claims that Spacey invited him to a party in 1986, where Spacey put Rapp on the bed and inappropriately touched him without consent. The alleged 1986 encounter happened when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

During the trial, Rapp, who is best known for his role in “Star Trek: Discovery,” gave an emotional testimony in which he called the alleged experience “incredibly frightening and very alarming.”

Before the trial started , the judge dismissed Rapp’s assault claim, because he said that it was not covered by the New York’s Child Victims Act of 2019. He also dismissed Rapp’s intentional infliction of emotional distress claim after Rapp’s lawyers rested their case. That left the jury to decide on just the battery charges. In New York State, battery is nonconsensual touching that any reasonable person would find offensive. The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.

During the closing statements, Rapp’s lawyer, Richard Steigman, called Spacey’s testimony “ rehearsed ” and said that he “ lacks credibility .” He also told the jury that Rapp’s allegations have nothing to do with Spacey’s sexual orientation.

“The point of the story is not that Kevin Spacey is gay. It’s that he sexually abused him when he was 14,” Steigman said, per CNN .

Keller said, “We’re here because Mr. Rapp has falsely alleged abuse that never occurred at a party that was never held in a room that did not exist.”

This is the second lawsuit Spacey has won over sexual assault claims. The first was in 2019 . The actor is charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the U.K. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges.