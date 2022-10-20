Police: Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun into JFK High School

A Bronx teen was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun into JFK High School on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old student was discovered with the gun in his backpack by school safety agents with a metal detector, police say.

The agents also found marijuana and nearly $3,000 in his possession.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

This is the third time a gun has been found in city schools over the last five days.

Parents of students tell News 12 that they were frightened by the incident but relived no one was hurt.

“So far, my sons have been in the school for 3 years now. There's never been any issues. That alarmed me. I was a little nervous,” said parent Rub Flowers.

The Department of Education released a statement saying, “Ensuring that our school buildings are safe day after day is our top priority. Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our school buildings, and NYPD's School Safety Agents safely recovered this item during scanning, ensuring that all students and staff are safe."

The School Safety Coalition is holding a Town Hall meeting about the issue of guns in schools next Wednesday. This comes as they say the number of weapons found in city schools has doubled compared to this time last year.