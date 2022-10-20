ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun into JFK High School

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqcWw_0igwK99v00

A Bronx teen was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun into JFK High School on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old student was discovered with the gun in his backpack by school safety agents with a metal detector, police say.

The agents also found marijuana and nearly $3,000 in his possession.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

This is the third time a gun has been found in city schools over the last five days.

Parents of students tell News 12 that they were frightened by the incident but relived no one was hurt.

“So far, my sons have been in the school for 3 years now. There's never been any issues. That alarmed me. I was a little nervous,” said parent Rub Flowers.

The Department of Education released a statement saying, “Ensuring that our school buildings are safe day after day is our top priority. Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our school buildings, and NYPD's School Safety Agents safely recovered this item during scanning, ensuring that all students and staff are safe."

The School Safety Coalition is holding a Town Hall meeting about the issue of guns in schools next Wednesday. This comes as they say the number of weapons found in city schools has doubled compared to this time last year.

Comments / 6

Vanilla La Vibes
3d ago

All NYC schools should have metal detectors.Im tired if hearing the DOE can't afford it!! because this gov't and NYC City and New York state always seem to find money for other countries to help them out with their crisis. Meanwhile our children are feeling unsafe in school. NYC /DOE. Get ya'll crap together and put those Metal detectors in every day for the 180 days of school. Also teens caught with guns and teens who are arrested for shooting someone. Don't send them to jail/ prison. You should send them to the military. Perfect place since they want to shoot so bad.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
BET

New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting

A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

115K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy