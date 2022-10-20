Appeals court rejects Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying before Atlanta election fraud grand jury

A federal appeals court Thursday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying before an Atlanta grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in the 2020 election, ruling that the staunch Trump ally had "failed to demonstrate" that his appeal of a lower court's order would succeed.

The South Carolina Republican has asserted that he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker when he contacted a Georgia official following the 2020 election.

Graham citied the Constitution's speech and debate clause, asserting that the provision "provides absolute protection against inquiry into Senator Graham’s legislative acts."

At least twice, Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff weeks after the November 2020 election, trying to re-examine absentee ballots "to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome" for Trump, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis , who is leading a wide-ranging inquiry into election interference, had "shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2020 elections."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speak during a news conference to discuss the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. Mariam Zuhaib, AP

