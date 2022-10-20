ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court rejects Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying before Atlanta election fraud grand jury

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A federal appeals court Thursday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying before an Atlanta grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in the 2020 election, ruling that the staunch Trump ally had "failed to demonstrate" that his appeal of a lower court's order would succeed.

The South Carolina Republican has asserted that he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker when he contacted a Georgia official following the 2020 election.

Previously: Trump ally Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia grand jury investigation, federal judge rules

More: Georgia election investigation heats up. Giuliani, Eastman facing dates with grand jury

Graham citied the Constitution's speech and debate clause, asserting that the provision "provides absolute protection against inquiry into Senator Graham’s legislative acts."

At least twice, Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff weeks after the November 2020 election, trying to re-examine absentee ballots "to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome" for Trump, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis , who is leading a wide-ranging inquiry into election interference, had "shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2020 elections."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E836z_0igwK4kI00
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speak during a news conference to discuss the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. Mariam Zuhaib, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Appeals court rejects Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying before Atlanta election fraud grand jury

Comments / 8

Richard Lively
3d ago

Lindsey Graham’s actions are either to protect Donald Trump or he’s running away from a future prosecution on himself for helping Donald Trump who was trying to manufacture Votes to overturn the Georgia Electorate and Graham played a part with Trump’s scheme and if he did Lindsey Graham would be a Co-Conspirator. That’s probably what he’s really afraid of and that more likely why he’s trying so desperately to avoid Testifying. He should of minded his own State’s in North Carolina business instead of Georgia and he wouldn’t be in this jam he’s in now. Let this be Truth about Donald Trump: Every person who’s gotten involved with Donald Trump before and after his Presidency had to have been involved in some degree of Criminal wrong doing and now Lindsey Graham is caught in the TRUMPS WEBB..

Reply(1)
3
Michael Wilson
4d ago

Why is Lindsey Graham running from a situation he is involved in. If Trump was not lying about Georgia then why not discuss. Conservative Republicans talk a lot but can't back it up.

Reply
2
 

