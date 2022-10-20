Read full article on original website
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Erika Jayne Accuses Kathy Hilton of Using Homophobic Slur, Kathy Denies It
Erika Jayne is making a big accusation against Kathy Hilton in the 'RHOBH' reunion finale ... claiming she heard Kathy utter a homophobic slur, but Kathy flat out denies it happened. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... during the reunion finale Erika accuses Kathy of making a homophobic comment...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Tyler Perry Collaborator, 'AGT' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Zuri Craig -- who's worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, and once wowed on 'America's Got Talent' -- has died. His family confirmed his passing Sunday, throwing up a tribute post on Zuri's official ZoReMi Entertainment page and writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig."
'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Says Adidas Boycott Over Kanye Adds Pressure
"Entourage" creator Doug Ellin says Adidas staying silent about Kanye West has everything to do with money, and therefore, he sees a boycott as the best way to apply pressure. We got Doug Monday in WeHo, where he told us the German shoe company's silence -- as other brands cut ties with Kanye -- speaks volumes about whose side it's backing. He adds we should all be on the same page when hate's in play.
Beyoncé Fans Slam Kelis for Being More Mad About Sample Than Hair Play
Beyoncé fans are mad at Kelis for not getting as upset at two foreign women playing with her hair as when she flipped her lid over Bey allegedly using her music without permission. The latest Twitter fracas is underway now ... the Beyhive is seriously voicing their displeasure over...
Leslie Jordan sings about heaven in video posted shortly before his death: 'I'll be there'
Late actor Leslie Jordan uploaded a video of him singing "When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder", a Christian hymn about heaven, the day before he passed away in a Los Angeles car accident.
Fyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Teases New Project, Festival After Prison
Billy McFarland, the man behind the infamous Fyre Festival, has a new project on the horizon ... and it might be similar to what got him in so much trouble in the first place. Billy posted a teaser clip to TikTok Monday ... fessing up to his wrongs at the last festival -- before hinting at what's next.
'Love Island' Timmy Pandolfi Says He, Zeta Morrison Doing Great After Win
"Love Island USA" star Timmy Pandolfi is still reelin' from his reality show win ... and says his relationship with Zeta Morrison is still going strong long after the season ended ... and he says keeping things real was a key to their success. We got the personal trainer leaving...
Tee Grizzley Clarifies Quitting Hip Hop, Will Rap and Act
Tee Grizzley can't leave rap, the game needs him ... so he tells TMZ Hip Hop, clarifying some recent comments that made it sound like he was retiring. The Detroit rapper appeared on Bootleg Kev's podcast last week, emphatically signaling the end of his career himself -- but, at LAX, he told us he was just trolling, mainly because he just dropped an album full of storytelling raps in "Chapters of the Trenches," which he likens to mini-movies.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Country While Shopping
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's newlywed bliss is showing again -- this time on a family shopping trip that's gonna leave the city slickers looking real country and western. The couple hit the Sunset Strip Saturday, laser-focused on one item ... cowboy boots. Jen's kiddo Emme was with Bennifer when...
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles Concert in L.A.
Olivia Wilde was in Harry Styles' house this weekend -- and she turned out to be a pretty good guest ... with a great view of the show, and some killer movies to boot. The director/actor was in attendance for her boyfriend's concert Sunday at the Forum in L.A. -- where she was spotted down on the ground floor in what appears to be a VIP area within the barricades encircling the main stage.
New Vegas Experience Lets People Have Brunch With Dead Loved Ones
If you've wanted to chat with a departed loved one while sippin' on a mimosa, then you should set your sights on Las Vegas ... because an upcoming event is giving you the opportunity to dine with the dead. "Brunched By An Angel" is set to kick off next month...
Khloe Kardashian Issues Statement of Solidarity with Jewish Community
7:34 AM PT -- Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner have now posted the same message as Khloe. Khloe Kardashian is publicly sending her support to the Jewish community amid Kanye West's continued anti-Semitic rants ... becoming the first to do so in her family. The youngest of the OG 3...
