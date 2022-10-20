Breakfast for Champions held to honor early childhood educators

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breakfast for Champions took place at UT Tyler’s Ornelas Center Thursday morning, many people from various organizations came out to support Champions for Children, in honoring early childhood educators.

Champions for Children has been around for 25 years, they provide training programs for caregivers and families to support their at-risk children so they can have every opportunity at success.

Their specialized services include professional counseling, individualized training, music and movement classes. At the event, they celebrated the 25 year anniversary of Champions for Children.

“The mission of Champions for Children is and will always be centered around children – their development, their challenges and their mental health, early childhood education, and mentoring and providing resources to teachers, parents and caregivers.” Champions’ Executive Director, Andria Horton

Many people came to learn more about the organization and it’s hope for the children of the future. The director of development, Michelle Kenyon shared why the event was so special.

“We’ve had a great time, it was special for us so we can get out the word of what we are doing and we are able to just let everybody know and give them the opportunity to become a part of champions.” Kenyon

Champions also provides services to childcare centers and teachers in East Texas.

