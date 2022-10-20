Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
China’s YMTC asks core US employees to leave due to chip expo
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart. Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart, as the corporate rushes to adjust to the brand new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Should AI-based imaging tools guide treatment decisions?
Artificial intelligence in imaging comes with many potential advantages—but it surely additionally comes with various ranges of uncertainty. So who ought to resolve the extent to which radiologists will use AI-based imaging instruments to make medical choices?. The first step in answering that query, in response to Abhinav Jha,...
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Predicting radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula success with machine learning
We performed a publish hoc evaluation of pooled patient-level information from the 2014–2019 worldwide multicenter PATENCY-1 and PATENCY-2 section III randomized managed trials (trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov; NCT02110901, July 2014; and NCT02414841, August 2015). These trials prospectively tracked scientific outcomes for as much as 3 years following new radiocephalic AVF creation at 31 and 39 facilities, respectively, within the United States and Canada. The main trials’ detailed methodology and outcomes have been revealed beforehand14,15,16.
Jellyfish-like tentacles lets robot grasp soft objects
Our arms are fairly unimaginable appendages. They can decide up a ceramic mug in a single hand and a fragile piece of cake within the different – each with equal ease and nearly no thought to the matter. Robots then again, haven’t managed to grasp the second. Soft, delicate...
Simulating Temperature In VR Apps With Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation
Virtual actuality techniques are getting higher and higher on a regular basis, however they continue to be largely ocular and auditory units, with maybe just a little haptic suggestions added in for good measure. That nonetheless leaves 40% of the 5 canonical senses out of the combination, until in fact this trigeminal nerve-stimulating VR accessory catches on.
HxGN Connect adds AI capabilities for real-time alerts
Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division introduced the addition of synthetic intelligence to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident heart as a service answer. HxGN Connect supplies crime and operations facilities with real-time views of various knowledge sources, collaboration channels to coordinate throughout groups and the flexibility so as...
Ecological drivers of dog heartworm transmission in California | Parasites & Vectors
Wolstenholme AJ, Evans CC, Jimenez PD, Moorhead AR. The emergence of macrocyclic lactone resistance within the canine heartworm. Dirofilaria immitis Parasitology. 2015;142:1249–59. CAS. Grieve RB, Lok JB, Gllickman LT. Epidemiology of canine heartworm an infection. Epidemiol Rev. 1983;5:220–46. CAS. Christensen BM, Hollander AL. Effect of temperature on vector-parasite...
AI is disrupting long-held assumptions about universal grammar
Unlike the fastidiously scripted dialogue present in most books and films, the language of on a regular basis interplay tends to be messy and incomplete, stuffed with false begins, interruptions, and folks speaking over one another. From informal conversations between pals to bickering between siblings to formal discussions in a...
Scientist R Vishnu Prassad felicitated with ET Global Indian Leader Award 2022
New Delhi (India), October 22 (ANI/PNN): The world belongs to those that form it. And nevertheless unsure the world might really feel at a given second, the reassuring actuality appears to be that every new era creates new applied sciences that take the world to the following degree. “Leading by way of Innovation.” That is what the good Young Scientist and Founder, R Vishnu Prassad, mentioned about his Vishnu Prasad Research Centre.
AI model using daily step counts predicts unplanned hospitalizations during cancer therapy
An synthetic intelligence (AI) mannequin developed by researchers can predict the probability {that a} affected person might have an unplanned hospitalization throughout their radiation remedies for most cancers. The machine-learning mannequin makes use of every day step counts as a proxy to watch sufferers’ well being as they undergo most cancers remedy, providing clinicians a real-time methodology to supply customized care. Findings can be introduced right now on the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire
The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
Apple Savings, the new savings account for Apple Card users, is delayed
Apple Savings, the corporate’s new financial savings account that has been solely designed for Apple Card customers, has been delayed. As noticed by MacRumors, the account, which had beforehand proven up within the Release Candidate for iOS 16.1 when it was rolled out to builders, was lacking from iOS 16.1 when it was launched to all customers earlier right this moment.
Tech News Briefing – Tech Live 2022: WSJ’s Big Tech Event Is Back in Person
For three days at The Wall Street Journal’s annual know-how convention, Tech Live, prime tech executives and different movers and shakers within the trade will sit down with members of the Journal to debate all issues tech, the large information of the second and extra. Photo: Nikki Ritcher for the Wall Street Journal.
Safe Mode is Lyft’s Approach to Handle Feature Flags Incidents
Feature flags are a great tool to conduct A/B experiments and to roll out modifications in a managed means. To ensure that their use doesn’t find yourself disappointing customers when a change causes a crash or degrades the person expertise, Lyft created Safe Mode, particularly aimed to stop crash loops on launch.
