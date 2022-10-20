ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into a Stylish Ghost for Halloween in Black Loafers & Purple Dress

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Lots of celebrities have been showing off their Halloween costumes just in time for the spooky season including Jennifer Garner. The actress dressed up like a ghoulish girl in two ways, as seen in a Reel posted on her Instagram yesterday.

The “13 Going On 30” star sat alongside her “ghost” dog birdie eating toast, while dressed in a striped purple and black midi dress. She layered the dress with a grey petticoat. The actress’ outfit featured exaggerated balloon sleeves and black lace along with the sleeves that added a gothic touch.

The Once Upon a Farm owner fastened a burgundy bow to her head over a black wig and one around her waistline which cinched the garment inwards to create a shape. Adding another layer to the look, Garner further covered up, slipping on sheer black leggings. She completed the outfit with black loafers.

The leather loafers featured silver buckle hardware and chunky soles that acted as towering platforms that raised Garner to new heights.

The next ghostly look saw Garner wearing a white tattered gown that resembled some sort of demented bridal wear. The dress had a high sparkling transparent neckline, see-through frayed sleeves, and a fringy hem that added to the spooky but playful nature of the festive garment. Garner wore a wavy grey wig and smoked out her eyelids with black shadow, making her appearance more ghastly.

Jennifer Astiles, makeup artist and Garner’s close friend, also shared the video to her page. “My favorite time of year and my fave tradition….. getting to do Halloween makeup on @jennifer.garner. We’ve done a mime, a witch, the grandma emoji 👵🏻, a mailbox, a vampire and now some ghostesses. Birdie wasn’t up for a makeup sesh, she she went traditional and wore a pillowcase 👻 Also, I love a ghost who wears house slippers…” she captioned.

