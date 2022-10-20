Breitling Just Added 3 New Watch Designs to Its Best-Selling Chronomat Line

The Chronomat has served as a showpiece for Breitling ’s technical achievements since it first appeared in 1941 and debuted the brand’s patented rotating slide rule technology. Since then, we’ve seen numerous iterations showcasing Breitling’s innovations, from the first automatic chronograph to the brand’s first in-house caliber. Today, Breitling builds on this tradition with the addition of three new variations of the Chronomat, each more groundbreaking than the next.

First in the lineup, we have the new Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Super Chronomat Automatic 38. While Breitling is known for its versatility, offering a range of builds to suit every wrist, the Chronomat collection notably had a void in mid-range sizing. Today, Breitling closes the gap with two highly wearable models coming in at 40mm and 38mm. But the proportions are only the beginning of what these two models have to offer.

Super Chronomat Automatic 38

The Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 swaps the typical chronograph function for a dual time zone complication. Despite the increased functionality, Breitling kept the design simple and sleek with clean lines and an array of classic dial colors, including white, blue, black, green and anthracite. Powering the new GMT complication is the COSC-certified, self-winding Breitling Caliber 32.

The Super Chronomat Automatic 38 maintains the signature traits of the “Super” models with its ceramic rider tabs and crown as well as its rubber rouleaux bracelet. However, this variation features the added bonus of a gem set bezel made with lab-grown diamonds produced according to the SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamonds standard. With the Super Chronoamt Automatic 38, you get the option of three dial colors (silver, mint green or ice blue) and either stainless steel or a two-tone iteration featuring 18-karat rose gold. Inside, you’ll find the COSC-certified, self-winding Breitling Caliber 17 movement.

Super Chronomat Origins

The third addition to the Chronomat collection builds on the design of the Super Chronomat Automatic 38. With the Super Chronomat Origins, we get the brand’s first-ever fully traceable watch. In addition to the lab-grown diamonds that are also found on the Super Chronomat Automatic 38, the Super Chronomat Origins offers a case constructed of artisanal gold sourced from accredited suppliers. Along with this release, Breitling is introducing end-to-end traceability of its precious materials and a promise to feature better gold and better diamonds in its entire product portfolio by 2025.

Available today, the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 is priced at $5,600, the Super Chronomat Automatic 38 ranges from $9,450 to $13,600 depending on the style choice and the Super Chronomat Origins is priced from $19,500 to $19,950 depending on the choice of strap.