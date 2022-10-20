ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. “We value our people; we know that our people are going to determine the level of success for our students and in turn, our students’ success impacts our greater community,” Clayton said in a news release from the district. “It’s special to be in a position to work with such dedicated professionals who are truly committed to our kids.” Clayton, who has been Warren County superintendent since 2013, was also named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public to observe security testing of ballot machines and tasked their county manager with overseeing those efforts to make sure they ran smoothly. None of that seems enough. Here and elsewhere, Republicans as well as Democrats are paying a price for former President Donald Trump’s relentless complaints and false claims about the 2020 election he lost. Many Torrance County voters still don’t trust voting machines or election tallies, a conspiracy-fueled lack of faith that persists in rural areas across the U.S. Just weeks before consequential midterm elections, such widespread skepticism suggests that no matter the outcome, many Americans may not accept the results.
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner’s report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Star reported. His car was found in neighboring Ventura County, in the city of Thousand Oaks. He had been last seen July 27 and was reported missing July 30. Velasquez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, the LA County coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office lists Velasquez’s full name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.
CAMARILLO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy