Maine State

Business Highlights: Energy costs, home sales

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.

US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That’s slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales fell nearly 24% from September last year. The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.

Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming midterm elections could give the stock market a sorely needed boost by eliminating at least some of the uncertainty that’s clouding the way for investors. Historically, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained ground in the months following a midterm election, regardless of the outcome, even when the market had been falling sharply leading up to the vote. The trend may offer some relief for wary investors, given the market’s punishing slump this year. But uncertainty over Fed rate hikes and the risk of a recession could dim the prospects for an enduring post-election bump.

Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction. Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages. Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.

‘Momentous’: Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong’s US quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint, Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. Wong was known for fighting against stereotypes foisted on her by a white Hollywood. She is one of five women being honored this year as part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program.

Average long-term US mortgage rates rise this week to 6.94%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 6.23% from 6.09% last week. Many prospective buyers have been pushed out of the market as average mortgage rates have more than doubled this year.

Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average rose by 1,250 to 212,250. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless aid have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he’s confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy.

American Airlines posts $483 million profit for late summer

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a $483 million profit for the third quarter, as planes were mostly full and fares were higher over the hectic summer months. American says demand for travel remains strong, and it forecast better fourth-quarter results than Wall Street was expecting. American is repeating many of the same upbeat themes sounded in the last few days by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. U.S. air travel is roaring back from pandemic lows in early 2020. That’s happening despite a 43% leap in airfares over the past year, according to government figures.

The S&P 500 fell 29.38 points, or 0.8%, to 3,665.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59. The Nasdaq slipped 65.66 points, or 0.6%, to 10,614.84. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies shed 21.36 points, or 1.2%, to 1,704.39.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

