ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

All SLPS schools on 'hard lockdown', Central VPA students can be picked up at Gateway STEM

ST. LOUIS — Students and teachers were evacuated from a south St. Louis high school after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School. One teenage girl, one woman and the suspected shooter were shot and killed, Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said in a press conference Monday morning. Sack said other people were injured in the shooting at the high school along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Police said their injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy