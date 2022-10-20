ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO