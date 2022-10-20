Read full article on original website
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Army Corps of Engineers testing 'not a good faith act,' Jana parents say
FLORISSANT, Mo. — "We believe this Monday morning going in after kicking out all the kids and the teachers by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Energy, is not a good faith act," Ashley Bernaugh tells 5 On Your Side. "We believe it is only to discredit and diminish the kinds of concerns that the public has already brought to bear."
Students transition to virtual learning after radioactive lead found at Jana Elementary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students at Hazelwood School District’s Jana Elementary School will transition to virtual learning Monday. Also on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin taking samples inside Jana Elementary to test for radioactive elements caused by the dumping of World War II bomb materials.
Black Civil War veterans honored in ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Grant Camp 68 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War(SUVCW) held a ceremony of remembrance at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery last week. The group started holding the annual memorial service in 2014. This year's ceremony was held on Friday. “The 56th U.S. Colored...
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote
A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November.
Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late
Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are
Classes canceled at Central VPA, Collegiate as shooting investigation continues
ST. LOUIS — There will be no classes Tuesday at Central VPA High School or Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, the superintendent announced Monday night. Students and teachers were evacuated from the schools after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School, which...
KMOV
Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
All SLPS schools on 'hard lockdown', Central VPA students can be picked up at Gateway STEM
ST. LOUIS — Students and teachers were evacuated from a south St. Louis high school after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School. One teenage girl, one woman and the suspected shooter were shot and killed, Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said in a press conference Monday morning. Sack said other people were injured in the shooting at the high school along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Police said their injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.
Local leaders ask Biden for fast action on radioactive waste in school
FLORISSANT, Missouri — An alarming discovery of radioactive contamination at the Jana Elementary School in Florissant united a bipartisan chorus of calls for action from Missouri politicians. Local officials from Missouri's Congressional delegation called for more transparency from the federal government after an independent study detected the issue. In...
White House asks for assault weapons ban after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are many organizations and politicians releasing statements after a gunman opened fire at a school in St. Louis today. Few of them can do much about it. The White House issued a statement today asking for a bill to ban assault weapons from the senate. A woman, a teen, and […]
Jana Elementary students go virtual next week ahead of re-districting plan in St. Louis County
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Hazelwood School District parents are demanding answers after high levels of radioactive waste were found at Jana Elementary School in St. Louis County. Tuesday night, they received the district's plan to move forward, along with an apology. "The administration will move forward with Jana Elementary converting...
KMOV
WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.
Mantovani calls for testing, cleanup after radioactive waste sends students into remote learning
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Mark Mantovani, the newly appointed Republican candidate in the race for St. Louis County Executive, reacted to the recent discovery of radioactive waste at Jana Elementary School in Florissant during a Wednesday interview. "I don’t want to make this a campaign issue, but the fact...
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
5 On Your Side
