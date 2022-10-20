ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Nadine Harper
4d ago

come people this is someone son, brother, grandchild, nephew, friend, teammate, overall friend let's show some kind words and thought to this young man family I hope the Lord gives them the peace and understanding during this time

Rebecca Scott
4d ago

just like the student in Cleveland.. no reason? how sad both cases are. god help our college students this year. its a hard place to be at times. four years or more can be very lonely and hard work. I hated it. ..but this is becoming the norm.

Becca
3d ago

I'm going to suggest what everyone is thinking. possibly a young man in crisis. I've known of more than one young person who secretly struggled with mental health. Should this be the case, take comfort in knowing he wanting God's mercy and peace. please don't send me hate mail. I've been in this exact situation. my thoughts are not meant to be unkind just trying to show that it seems this ' generation of young people are without direction or purpose.

