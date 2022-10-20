Read full article on original website
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
No injures reported after Longview ISD bus involved in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Longview ISD bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon. Bus No. 23, which was carrying students from Judson Middle School, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads, Longview ISD said. All the...
Tyler police respond to hit and run crash on Loop 323, Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding to a major hit and run crash on Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler late Thursday night. According to Tyler police active call list, the wreck happened at the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway around 10:35 p.m.
1 dead after plane crash in Henderson County
CHANDLER, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the...
Gilmer skating rink to close for 'extended period of time' after fire damage
GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Starplex skating rink will be closed for a significant amount of time after a fire damaged the business' building Monday night. An official with the Gilmer Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on the scene responding to the fire at the skating rink, located at 1152 S Wood St. in Gilmer. The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.
Overton community devastated by church community center fire
OVERTON, Texas — A church community center went up in flames last night and the fire reignited this morning while our cameras were there. As of now, investigators have deemed the cause of this fire as undetermined. What’s also undermined is what’s going to happen to this building as it holds many memories for the community here in Overton.
Tyler man accused of killing one, injuring another at family party indicted on murder, assault charges
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of killing a man and injuring another at a family birthday party has been indicted, according to court records. Larry Taylor, 39, was indicted on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Smith County grand jury in a Sept. 15 session, according to court documents.
East Texas man in jail after violating protective order
COFFEE CITY, Texas — The Coffee City Police Department arrested a man after finding him with an underage girl listed on a protective order against him. On Friday night, Sergeant C. Welch stopped Darren McKinley and a young woman as he was driving on FM 315 near FM 3506.
Church building fire in downtown Overton reignites early Monday morning
OVERTON, Texas — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night has started up again Monday morning. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.
Loss of fire department captain leaves city of Mount Pleasant mourning
MT PLEASANT, Texas — An East Texas community is mourning after the loss of its fire department captain. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Braggs died in "tragic accident," according to the City of Mount Pleasant. Braggs served in the MPFD for 28 years. The city issued a statement...
Lane on I-20 east of Lindale to be closed Wednesday
TYLER, Texas — An Interstate 20 lane will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Lindale and Tyler. The right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to mile marker 558, east of Lindale, will be closed off. Crews will be cleaning up diesel spill...
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected to move through East Texas Monday night
TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible are expected to move through the East Texas Monday night. CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain is expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.
Dallas-area man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy with vehicle indicted for intoxicated manslaughter
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated has been formally charged with intoxication manslaughter. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on Oct. 13 on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace...
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
Smith County Fire Marshal's Office issues wind advisory for this weekend due to possible fire danger
TYLER, Texas — Due to fire safety concerns, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is strongly encouraging people to refrain from burning this weekend. Although Smith County is not under a burn ban, the National Weather Service is predicting 15 to 25 mph wind with higher wind gust starting Friday through the weekend.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge.
Whitehouse girl reported missing on Tuesday has been found
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Whitehouse Police Department said Wednesday Macey Williams was located in a safe place.
Part of MLK Jr. Boulevard in Tyler to become single lane in both directions of traffic
TYLER, Texas — New traffic pattern on MLK Jr. Boulevard between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue in Tyler. According to a City of Tyler Police Department Facebook post, cars will drive one-lane in each direction, center turn-lane, and on-street bike lanes.
Beloved Overton community building burns down
OVERTON, Texas — Where the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center once stood, a charred skeleton with a scent of burnt wood now stands in downtown Overton. The structure caught fire on Sunday night, where one resident said the flames went up to 70 feet tall. "My ex-girlfriend, she...
