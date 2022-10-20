ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
No injures reported after Longview ISD bus involved in crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Longview ISD bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon. Bus No. 23, which was carrying students from Judson Middle School, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads, Longview ISD said. All the...
LONGVIEW, TX
1 dead after plane crash in Henderson County

CHANDLER, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Gilmer skating rink to close for 'extended period of time' after fire damage

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Starplex skating rink will be closed for a significant amount of time after a fire damaged the business' building Monday night. An official with the Gilmer Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on the scene responding to the fire at the skating rink, located at 1152 S Wood St. in Gilmer. The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.
GILMER, TX
Overton community devastated by church community center fire

OVERTON, Texas — A church community center went up in flames last night and the fire reignited this morning while our cameras were there. As of now, investigators have deemed the cause of this fire as undetermined. What’s also undermined is what’s going to happen to this building as it holds many memories for the community here in Overton.
OVERTON, TX
Lane on I-20 east of Lindale to be closed Wednesday

TYLER, Texas — An Interstate 20 lane will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Lindale and Tyler. The right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to mile marker 558, east of Lindale, will be closed off. Crews will be cleaning up diesel spill...
LINDALE, TX
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected to move through East Texas Monday night

TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible are expected to move through the East Texas Monday night. CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain is expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.
TYLER, TX
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Beloved Overton community building burns down

OVERTON, Texas — Where the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center once stood, a charred skeleton with a scent of burnt wood now stands in downtown Overton. The structure caught fire on Sunday night, where one resident said the flames went up to 70 feet tall. "My ex-girlfriend, she...
OVERTON, TX
