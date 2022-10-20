Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature
One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
daystech.org
Apple to Release OS Updates, New iPad Models, and More
Apple will likely be busy within the subsequent two weeks as it’s set to launch OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Also this week, Apple is scheduled to launch new iPads and the brand new Apple TV 4K subsequent week. OS Updates Available Starting Today. As...
daystech.org
Apple Releases iOS Update for Older iPhones to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability
Apple on Wednesday backported safety updates to older iPhones, iPads, and iPod contact units to deal with a critical security flaw that has been actively exploited within the wild. The shortcoming, tracked as CVE-2022-32893 (CVSS rating: 8.8), is an out-of-bounds write problem affecting WebKit that would result in arbitrary code...
daystech.org
Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One prices increasing from today
Apple is at present growing the costs of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription companies. The Apple One bundle worth can also be rising in unison. The Apple Music month-to-month worth has been upped by ~$1 for people and ~$2 for households. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which solely has one tier and helps Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One can also be going up by roughly $3 per thirty days. Full pricing modifications after the break …
daystech.org
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
daystech.org
Apple Releases iOS 16.1 for iPhone With iCloud Shared Photo Library, More [Download]
Apple has launched iOS 16.1 for the iPhone bringing a number of new options together with iCloud Shared Photo Library, third occasion Live Activities, Apple Fitness+, and extra. This replace introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it simple to maintain your loved ones pictures updated. This launch additionally provides assist...
daystech.org
Google Faces Texas Lawsuit Over Facial Data Collection Practices
Google appears to face lawsuit after lawsuit for knowledge privateness practices, and within the latest case, the Texas Attorney General has accused the corporate of violating the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. The act was decided in 2009. According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, Google has...
daystech.org
Apple Savings, the new savings account for Apple Card users, is delayed
Apple Savings, the corporate’s new financial savings account that has been solely designed for Apple Card customers, has been delayed. As noticed by MacRumors, the account, which had beforehand proven up within the Release Candidate for iOS 16.1 when it was rolled out to builders, was lacking from iOS 16.1 when it was launched to all customers earlier right this moment.
daystech.org
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every firm has to alter up its visuals each every so often, and Twitter isn’t any completely different. It modified its icons final 12 months to make a extra streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its cell and desktop platforms, however you gained’t actually discover for those who don’t look intently, in keeping with XDA Developers.
daystech.org
YouTube Premium family plan price increase coming
The value of a YouTube Premium household plan subscription goes up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 every month, a bounce of round 23%. This is going on simply as Google is catching numerous flak for its Premium commercials. The YouTube Premium household...
daystech.org
It’s possible to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a Tesla — here’s how
Teslas have numerous nice issues going for them, like long range and one of the best charging networks round. But they’re removed from good, and one of many downsides is that none of them have assist for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. But It is perhaps attainable to get...
daystech.org
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
daystech.org
The Best Cheap Windows Laptops …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your online business. Did you miss them?. 1 – These are one of the best low-cost Windows laptops for 2022, in response to the editorial crew at Engadget. The editorial...
daystech.org
HxGN Connect adds AI capabilities for real-time alerts
Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division introduced the addition of synthetic intelligence to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident heart as a service answer. HxGN Connect supplies crime and operations facilities with real-time views of various knowledge sources, collaboration channels to coordinate throughout groups and the flexibility so as...
daystech.org
How Clean Energy Charging for iPhone works
One of the extra fascinating new options in iOS 16.1 is one thing known as Clean Energy Charging. Apple says that this characteristic goals to “reduce your carbon footprint” by charging when decrease carbon-emission electrical energy is obtainable. In a new support document revealed at the moment, Apple has extra particulars on how this characteristic works…
daystech.org
AI critic Gary Marcus: Meta’s LeCun is finally coming around to the things I said years ago
NYU Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of the hype that surrounds artificial intelligence, lately sat down with ZDNET to supply a rebuttal to remarks by Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, in a ZDNET interview with LeCun in September. LeCun had forged doubt on Marcus’ argument in...
daystech.org
Apple Shares More Details on iOS 16.1 Clean Energy Charging Feature
IOS 16.1 features a Clean Energy Charging option that’s designed to permit iPhone customers to chop down on their carbon footprint. Clean Energy Charging selectively fees when decrease carbon emission electrical energy is offered for individuals who desire a greener charging methodology. Apple right this moment published a support...
daystech.org
Moonlighting unacceptable: Happiest Minds | Tech News
Happiest Minds had about 4,581 workers as of September 30, 2022. IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has mentioned moonlighting is unacceptable because it quantities to violation of job contract and that “few” workers discovered participating in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. The firm...
daystech.org
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung’s Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
Comments / 0