Apple is at present growing the costs of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription companies. The Apple One bundle worth can also be rising in unison. The Apple Music month-to-month worth has been upped by ~$1 for people and ~$2 for households. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which solely has one tier and helps Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One can also be going up by roughly $3 per thirty days. Full pricing modifications after the break …

11 HOURS AGO