iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature

One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
Apple to Release OS Updates, New iPad Models, and More

Apple will likely be busy within the subsequent two weeks as it’s set to launch OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Also this week, Apple is scheduled to launch new iPads and the brand new Apple TV 4K subsequent week. OS Updates Available Starting Today. As...
Apple Releases iOS Update for Older iPhones to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability

Apple on Wednesday backported safety updates to older iPhones, iPads, and iPod contact units to deal with a critical security flaw that has been actively exploited within the wild. The shortcoming, tracked as CVE-2022-32893 (CVSS rating: 8.8), is an out-of-bounds write problem affecting WebKit that would result in arbitrary code...
Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One prices increasing from today

Apple is at present growing the costs of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription companies. The Apple One bundle worth can also be rising in unison. The Apple Music month-to-month worth has been upped by ~$1 for people and ~$2 for households. Apple TV+ is rising by $2 (which solely has one tier and helps Family Sharing on all plans). Apple One can also be going up by roughly $3 per thirty days. Full pricing modifications after the break …
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L

Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
Apple Releases iOS 16.1 for iPhone With iCloud Shared Photo Library, More [Download]

Apple has launched iOS 16.1 for the iPhone bringing a number of new options together with iCloud Shared Photo Library, third occasion Live Activities, Apple Fitness+, and extra. This replace introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it simple to maintain your loved ones pictures updated. This launch additionally provides assist...
Google Faces Texas Lawsuit Over Facial Data Collection Practices

Google appears to face lawsuit after lawsuit for knowledge privateness practices, and within the latest case, the Texas Attorney General has accused the corporate of violating the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. The act was decided in 2009. According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, Google has...
Apple Savings, the new savings account for Apple Card users, is delayed

Apple Savings, the corporate’s new financial savings account that has been solely designed for Apple Card customers, has been delayed. As noticed by MacRumors, the account, which had beforehand proven up within the Release Candidate for iOS 16.1 when it was rolled out to builders, was lacking from iOS 16.1 when it was launched to all customers earlier right this moment.
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms

Every firm has to alter up its visuals each every so often, and Twitter isn’t any completely different. It modified its icons final 12 months to make a extra streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its cell and desktop platforms, however you gained’t actually discover for those who don’t look intently, in keeping with XDA Developers.
YouTube Premium family plan price increase coming

The value of a YouTube Premium household plan subscription goes up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 every month, a bounce of round 23%. This is going on simply as Google is catching numerous flak for its Premium commercials. The YouTube Premium household...
Is the metaverse really the future of work?

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
HxGN Connect adds AI capabilities for real-time alerts

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division introduced the addition of synthetic intelligence to HxGN Connect, Hexagon’s real-time incident heart as a service answer. HxGN Connect supplies crime and operations facilities with real-time views of various knowledge sources, collaboration channels to coordinate throughout groups and the flexibility so as...
How Clean Energy Charging for iPhone works

One of the extra fascinating new options in iOS 16.1 is one thing known as Clean Energy Charging. Apple says that this characteristic goals to “reduce your carbon footprint” by charging when decrease carbon-emission electrical energy is obtainable. In a new support document revealed at the moment, Apple has extra particulars on how this characteristic works…
Apple Shares More Details on iOS 16.1 Clean Energy Charging Feature

IOS 16.1 features a Clean Energy Charging option that’s designed to permit iPhone customers to chop down on their carbon footprint. Clean Energy Charging selectively fees when decrease carbon emission electrical energy is offered for individuals who desire a greener charging methodology. Apple right this moment published a support...
Moonlighting unacceptable: Happiest Minds | Tech News

Happiest Minds had about 4,581 workers as of September 30, 2022. IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has mentioned moonlighting is unacceptable because it quantities to violation of job contract and that “few” workers discovered participating in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. The firm...
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung’s Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...

