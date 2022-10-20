Read full article on original website
Many children live in homes with leftover prescription medications, poll suggests
Many children live in homes with unused prescription drugs and expired medications, a new national poll suggests. Nearly half of parents say they have leftover prescription medication at home, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. Four in five parents...
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
Study highlights the need to strengthen trust in healthcare to limit antibiotic use
Do many Swedes obtain antibiotics without a prescription, and what drives their behaviour when this happens? The answers are important when it comes to dealing with antibiotic resistance, which is a serious challenge for the entire healthcare sector. Practical philosophers and political scientists at the University of Gothenburg have carried out a large study examining Swedes' experiences of - and attitudes towards - obtaining antibiotics without a prescription.
