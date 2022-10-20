ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Many children live in homes with leftover prescription medications, poll suggests

Many children live in homes with unused prescription drugs and expired medications, a new national poll suggests. Nearly half of parents say they have leftover prescription medication at home, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. Four in five parents...
Study highlights the need to strengthen trust in healthcare to limit antibiotic use

Do many Swedes obtain antibiotics without a prescription, and what drives their behaviour when this happens? The answers are important when it comes to dealing with antibiotic resistance, which is a serious challenge for the entire healthcare sector. Practical philosophers and political scientists at the University of Gothenburg have carried out a large study examining Swedes' experiences of - and attitudes towards - obtaining antibiotics without a prescription.

