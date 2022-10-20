Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, 77, a retired Waco veterinarian who has served in the Legislature 18 years, seeks another two-year term representing House District 56. He voices pride in pressing legislation expanding broadband, which he sees as critical in improving quality of life and education in rural communities. Rural transportation and water are other priorities. Accomplishments he cites include securing new headquarters funding for Company F of the Texas Rangers in Waco; legislation concerning school-bus safety belts; increasing punishment for child predators (“Jessica’s Law”); legislation banning the hallucinogen salvia divinorum; and a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2011 to extend property-tax exemptions to the surviving spouses of veterans who had already gained such exemptions due to service-connected disabilities. He has also supported tougher state abortion laws. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, Anderson sorts through priorities as defined by the Republican Party of Texas platform crafted at its summer convention, including immigration and election integrity, as well as local GOP precinct resolutions.

