Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
WacoTrib.com
Politicians seek celebrities to reach voters
Candidates in high-profile races nationwide are using celebrity appearances and endorsements as they try to reach voters. In Georgia, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared to back Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Oprah Winfrey recorded a video interview with Democratic challenger for governor Stacey Abrams. Republicans in Arizona and Nevada are turning to mixed martial arts figures. Such endorsements are nothing new, but it's unclear how much influence they have. Celebrities have also gone directly into politics in 2022. Football legend Herschel Walker is a Republican challenging Warnock, while television host Dr. Mehmet Oz is a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.
DeSantis v Crist debate – live: Polls and news on Florida gubernatorial debate
Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
WacoTrib.com
Q&A with House candidate Charles "Doc" Anderson: Veteran lawmaker sorts through GOP priorities and policies aplenty
Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, 77, a retired Waco veterinarian who has served in the Legislature 18 years, seeks another two-year term representing House District 56. He voices pride in pressing legislation expanding broadband, which he sees as critical in improving quality of life and education in rural communities. Rural transportation and water are other priorities. Accomplishments he cites include securing new headquarters funding for Company F of the Texas Rangers in Waco; legislation concerning school-bus safety belts; increasing punishment for child predators (“Jessica’s Law”); legislation banning the hallucinogen salvia divinorum; and a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2011 to extend property-tax exemptions to the surviving spouses of veterans who had already gained such exemptions due to service-connected disabilities. He has also supported tougher state abortion laws. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, Anderson sorts through priorities as defined by the Republican Party of Texas platform crafted at its summer convention, including immigration and election integrity, as well as local GOP precinct resolutions.
America's 'most dangerous' law? Illinois candidate warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
Orland Park Mayor and congressional candidate for Illinois’ 6th district Keith Pekau says the SAFE-T Act could create potential 'anarchy' in the state.
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 11:52 a.m. EDT
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race. He now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation’s third leader just this year. Sunak will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss. She quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.
