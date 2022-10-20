Longtime Waco-based bankruptcy attorney Erin Shank, 65, seeks election as the Texas House District 56 representative. Her decision to challenge 18-year Republican incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson was prompted after two clients perished during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. One, 85, died of hypoxia after the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen; the other, 82, died of hypothermia after trying to get warm by repeatedly starting his vehicle. Shank blames the deaths amidst a statewide power outage on the inaction of state legislators. Shank describes herself as “a lawyer, a mother, a wife, a former teacher and an owner of two small businesses here in Central Texas.” Among the Democratic candidate’s priorities are expansion of broadband for rural communities; improvement of conditions for children in the state’s scandalized foster-care system; safeguarding physicians threatened by state law with life imprisonment if they try to save the lives of women faced with troubled, life-threatening pregnancies; and pressing for common-sense gun-safety laws that don’t imperil Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizenry, including red-flag laws with due-process protections. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, she discusses property taxes, immigration, abortion and voter suppression.

