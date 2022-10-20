ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CJ Coombs

Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
