Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
KSDK
Warners' Warm-up kicks off winter coat collection for St. Louis-area kids
The drive ends Nov. 5. All donations stay right here in the St. Louis region.
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
White House asks for assault weapons ban after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are many organizations and politicians releasing statements after a gunman opened fire at a school in St. Louis today. Few of them can do much about it. The White House issued a statement today asking for a bill to ban assault weapons from the senate. A woman, a teen, and […]
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
South St. Louis bar and grill broken into early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A bar and grill was broken into early Friday morning in south St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., burglars broke the glass of the front door of Exotic Bar and Grill located in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
KSDK
Three hurt in south St. Louis high school shooting
Students are being evacuated from Central VPA high school. This is a breaking news situation.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
KSDK
Monday afternoon update: 3 dead in St. Louis high school shooting
Two victims and the suspect were killed in a shooting in the City of St. Louis. No information on the suspect's motive was released.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Heavy rain heading into St. Louis area
Widespread, heavy rain is expected for most of the St. Louis area. Some spots could see more than two inches of rain.
KSDK
Student describes what happened inside St. Louis high school during shooting
A student describes realizing the situation at Central VPA High School was not a drill. Five people and the suspect were hurt.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
