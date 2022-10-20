Man gets five years for having fentanyl, crack, gun in East Hartford; also tied to guns stolen from South Windsor warehouse

A man caught in East Hartford with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a .40-caliber handgun — and tied by subsequent investigation to at least two of 50 9mm pistols stolen from the R+L Carriers warehouse in South Windsor in August 2021 — was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.

The sentence imposed on Namir Walker, 23, of Hartford by Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport was the mandatory minimum for the crime Walker had pleaded guilty to, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors A. Reed Durham and Lauren C. Clark recommended the five-year sentence, citing Walker’s “minimal” criminal history and lack of previous long jail terms.