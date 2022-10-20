ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College High School girls soccer team raises money for Tides

By Maria Cade
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area High School girl’s soccer team is scoring goals on and off the field.

The team is donating thousands of dollars to the non-profit organization Tides as part of their annual “When Soccer Becomes Greater” fundraising campaign.

“It’s really great to have young women who are coming up in the world and learning about the importance of giving back,” Tides Program Director Evelyn Wald said.

Kinetic gives back to Elk County food pantry

Tides provide support programming to children, teens and adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. They are also providing school programming for local students.

“They certainly have learned about how important philanthropy is, and so I just can’t thank them enough,” Wald said. “We have such a giving community. It is magnificent to just be here and celebrate.”

The team raised $8,429 in funds through business sponsorships, individual donors and bracelet sales.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

