Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS

The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He […] The post Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep

Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs. The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers

New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history

No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all. The Phillies […] The post Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS

The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Phillies predictions for World Series vs. Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB World Series! The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves dominated National League East headlines all season long. Meanwhile, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs as the final NL Wild Card team. Nevertheless, Philadelphia outlasted Atlanta, New York, and the rest of the NL. However, they will now have […] The post 3 bold Phillies predictions for World Series vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: 3 best free agents New York must target after early MLB playoff exit

The New York Mets had a gigantic lead in the NL East throughout the season, but lost the division title to the Atlanta Braves. The outcome was a massive difference because the Mets needed to go through the new Wildcard format, compared to the Braves who went straight to the NLDS. That may have cost the Mets their season because they lost to the San Diego Padres in three games.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history

The New York Yankees have reached the end of the road for their 2022 MLB season, falling to the Houston Astros, 4-0. While every season is a completely different experience, the Yankees’ exit in the ALCS is hardly anything new. In fact, their futility in the penultimate series of late has never been match before. […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
