Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS
The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He […] The post Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep
Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs. The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
‘New York, who’s your daddy?’: Pedro Martinez kicks Yankees while they are down after Astros sweep
Everything gets easier with time. Such is the case with Pedro Martinez, 18 years after he struggled in Game 2 of the 2004 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Martinez memorably conceded defeat that night, going as far as calling the Yankees his “daddy”.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire
After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Aaron Judge free agency drama already starting moments after Astros sweep of Yankees
The New York Yankees’ quest for a World Series has ended in brutal fashion on Sunday night. The Bronx-based team was swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Most of the games were as lopsided as the final series standings indicated, with New York looking completely overmatched against the defending AL champs.
Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history
No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all. The Phillies […] The post Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS
The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Phillies predictions for World Series vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB World Series! The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves dominated National League East headlines all season long. Meanwhile, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs as the final NL Wild Card team. Nevertheless, Philadelphia outlasted Atlanta, New York, and the rest of the NL. However, they will now have […] The post 3 bold Phillies predictions for World Series vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: 3 best free agents New York must target after early MLB playoff exit
The New York Mets had a gigantic lead in the NL East throughout the season, but lost the division title to the Atlanta Braves. The outcome was a massive difference because the Mets needed to go through the new Wildcard format, compared to the Braves who went straight to the NLDS. That may have cost the Mets their season because they lost to the San Diego Padres in three games.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history
The New York Yankees have reached the end of the road for their 2022 MLB season, falling to the Houston Astros, 4-0. While every season is a completely different experience, the Yankees’ exit in the ALCS is hardly anything new. In fact, their futility in the penultimate series of late has never been match before. […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ALCS stumbles reach depths never seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Austin Nola’s hilarious response in reference to congratulating Aaron Nola after Padres’ loss to Phillies
San Diego Padres’ catcher Austin Nola was asked whether he congratulated his brother and Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Aaron Nola on reaching the World Series, per Bob Nightengale. “I love my brother, but I have to let those emotions pass before I even talk to him,” Austin Nola said....
