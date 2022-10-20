Read full article on original website
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Another deadly Denver house party shooting
For the second Sunday in a row, Adams County Sheriff's investigators search for clues to a house party shooting that left one dead and several injured. The Sheriff's Office early Sunday tweeted they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of east 70th Avenue, west of I-25, between highways 270 and 76. Though the address appears in Denver, it's in unincorporated Adams County.
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
Former employee accused of killing security guard
Police say a former employee is accused of killing a local man who owned a security company.
Police search for wanted man in Brighton
Multiple officers are in Brighton looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.
police1.com
Harm reduction experts, LE officials debunk fentanyl exposure myths
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department recently reported to the community that two officers were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in a September arrest of two suspects. While Greeley police said both officers experienced "physiological symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure," the department never shared how the officers became...
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
coloradosun.com
The wind turbines on his Colorado farm are 20 years old. Who’s going to take them down?
PEETZ — It was the spring of 2000 when two wind company representatives came to Tom Fehringer’s farm near the Nebraska border. They told him about a coming wind project and pressed him to sign a contract on the spot to lease his land for turbines. Fehringer consulted an attorney in Sterling who said the contract was vague but fairly similar to what an oil and gas company might present. The agreement was signed within a few weeks. Fehringer soon had nine of the Peetz Table wind project’s 33 turbines turning on his Logan County land.
KKTV
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning. Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV. Arapahoe County deputies...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Greeley, CO
Greeley is the seat of Weld County, Colorado, and one of the key cities in the Front Range Urban Corridor. Northern Colorado's Greeley is 49 miles northeast of Denver, home to the Colorado State Capitol. Greeley was one of the first formal settlements in the US and was named after...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
coloradopols.com
“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly
Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
Fort Morgan Times
UNC sweeps Eastern Washington in strong victory; Gibbs logs career high
Get out the brooms, because the University of Northern Colorado (12-8, 6-3 Big Sky) picked up another sweep, and just about any positive adjective that comes to mind describes the performance: fearless, excellent, commanding, powerful, impressive. UNC defeated Eastern Washington (8-12, 3-5 Big Sky) in three sets and with the...
Fort Morgan Times
What the Bears said after the Northern Colorado 58-10 loss against UC Davis
The University of Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4 Big Sky) fell to UC Davis (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 58-10, in a lopsided loss that was marred by missed opportunities. UNC had a statistically similar game against the Aggies, putting up numbers that should’ve indicated a closer ball game. It struggled to finish drives once again and generally did not rise to the level of UC Davis.
