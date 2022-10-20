ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS News

Man arrested in Marshall-Shadeland shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Saturday. A victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee shortly after police said they were called to Brighton Road around 1:40 a.m. for a four-round ShotSpotter alert.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police arrest man wanted for road rage shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a driver in a fit of road rage. According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim told them he accidentally cut off another driver, identified as Matthew Alfaro, 23, near the...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in shooting on South Side

Two people were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police. At 9:14 p.m., officers received a Spotshotter alert on the 90th block of South 10th Street, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police said they determined the shots came from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Police searching for teen missing from North Side

Pittsburgh Police seek the public’s help locating a missing teen. Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said Antonio Toliver, 13, was last seen Monday in the city’s central North Side neighborhood wearing a khaki pants, navy shirt, black hoodie and white shoes. He was described as 5 feet 3...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) -- A 58-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Wilkinsburg.Allegheny County Police are investigating the deadly shooting.Police tell KDKA that Wilkinsburg Police officers were first called out around 12:15 a.m. after 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired near the area of Maple Street.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.Police have not provided any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more on this developing story.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death

A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pitt student sentenced to 6 years for threatening FBI agents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt student found guilty of threatening FBI agents on social media was sentenced to six years in prison.A jury convicted 28-year-old Khaled Miah on multiple charges in December, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. He'll serve three years of probation after he's released.Miah was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, "Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower." Another message allegedly said, "The zero hour is approaching."Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.During an interview, investigators said "an associate" of Miah's talked about him being "mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reward offered for information in 2011 disappearance of Ambridge man Kenneth Williams

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A large reward is being offered for help finding an Ambridge man who has been missing for 11 years. "Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," said Aishia Fisher, Kenneth Williams' sister.   Family members are still holding out hope that Williams will be found. He was 29 when he disappeared in May 2011. He was last seen in Monaca. "The family members, they want answers," said Beaver County Detective Lieutenant Timmie Patrick. "We want answers. Because no one would just disappear for no apparent reason."A reward is drawing attention to the cold case that has stumped investigators. Pennsylvania...
AMBRIDGE, PA

