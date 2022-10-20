Read full article on original website
First defendant sentenced for unlawful restraint of North Huntingdon teen
A Greene County man was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in a state prison Monday for his role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old North Huntingdon resident last year. James K. Maskil, 28, of Graysville, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and a weapons violation....
CBS News
Man arrested in Marshall-Shadeland shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Saturday. A victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee shortly after police said they were called to Brighton Road around 1:40 a.m. for a four-round ShotSpotter alert.
Allegheny Township man gets up to 73 years for multiple rapes
Three women who Eric A. Wright was convicted of sexually assaulting pleaded with Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday to hand down a harsh sentence, saying they feared he would continue racking up more victims if freed. “The man probably should never see the light of day again,” one said in...
Monroeville man arrested for alleged shooting during road rage incident
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Monroeville man was arrested for an alleged shooting during a road rage incident Sunday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, is behind bars. Alfaro was charged with several crimes including two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.
Neighbors react to Friday night fatal shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a Penn Hills shooting Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. “I was sleeping, and then I just heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Marvin Booker, a nearby neighbor. Booker said he was asleep when he heard...
wtae.com
Police arrest man wanted for road rage shooting in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a driver in a fit of road rage. According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim told them he accidentally cut off another driver, identified as Matthew Alfaro, 23, near the...
Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 injured in shooting on South Side
Two people were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police. At 9:14 p.m., officers received a Spotshotter alert on the 90th block of South 10th Street, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police said they determined the shots came from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Braddock man who served 18 years for crime he didn't commit struggled to find his way after release
Drew Whitley spent more than 6,000 days incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit. Just 33 when he entered Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections in 1989 for the killing of a woman who worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Duquesne, Whitley was 50 years old by the time DNA evidence cleared him.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Police searching for teen missing from North Side
Pittsburgh Police seek the public’s help locating a missing teen. Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said Antonio Toliver, 13, was last seen Monday in the city’s central North Side neighborhood wearing a khaki pants, navy shirt, black hoodie and white shoes. He was described as 5 feet 3...
Man accused of throwing hot grease on woman
Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man last night accused of throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her child in McKeesport. Herkley Fields is charged with aggravated assault and was also wanted by law enforcement.
50 rounds fired, woman injured in Penn Hills shooting
A woman was shot late last night in Penn Hills. Police say about 50 rounds were fired after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Tulip Road near Duke’s Rodi Lounge.
Police: missing North Huntingdon boy found safe
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: The missing boy from North Huntingdon was found safe, police say. Police in North Huntingdon are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Officers say the child is a boy with light skin and red hair. His name is Marcus and he was last seen near Carpenter Lane.
One dead, several wounded in three separate shootings overnight
It was another violent night around Pittsburgh. In Wilkinsburg, a man was found dead inside a vehicle. There was also a shooting on the South Side and one in Arlington.
New Kensington man convicted of first-degree murder in 2020 slaying of Brackenridge man
The sound of sniffling and crying filled the courtroom as jurors announced their verdict in the fatal shooting of Michael Coover Jr. The Westmoreland County jury found Mario Gatti of New Kensington guilty of criminal homicide charges following a five-hour deliberation Thursday. Judge Christopher Feliciani described the decision as “citizens...
Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) -- A 58-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Wilkinsburg.Allegheny County Police are investigating the deadly shooting.Police tell KDKA that Wilkinsburg Police officers were first called out around 12:15 a.m. after 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired near the area of Maple Street.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.Police have not provided any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
Former Pitt student sentenced to 6 years for threatening FBI agents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt student found guilty of threatening FBI agents on social media was sentenced to six years in prison.A jury convicted 28-year-old Khaled Miah on multiple charges in December, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. He'll serve three years of probation after he's released.Miah was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, "Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower." Another message allegedly said, "The zero hour is approaching."Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.During an interview, investigators said "an associate" of Miah's talked about him being "mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology."
Reward offered for information in 2011 disappearance of Ambridge man Kenneth Williams
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A large reward is being offered for help finding an Ambridge man who has been missing for 11 years. "Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," said Aishia Fisher, Kenneth Williams' sister. Family members are still holding out hope that Williams will be found. He was 29 when he disappeared in May 2011. He was last seen in Monaca. "The family members, they want answers," said Beaver County Detective Lieutenant Timmie Patrick. "We want answers. Because no one would just disappear for no apparent reason."A reward is drawing attention to the cold case that has stumped investigators. Pennsylvania...
