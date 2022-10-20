Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
MISSING PERSON: Police searching for Farmerville woman last seen on October 22nd; believed to be with man wanted by police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. According to […]
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
cenlanow.com
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Engaging in Violent Group Activity after the May 25, 2021, fatal shooting of Antonio Kelly.
Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
cenlanow.com
Mother and daughter allegedly set their Oak Grove mobile home on fire; arrested
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old Melissa Adams...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms
Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage prompts arrest
A woman was arrested Sunday after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at University Crossing Apartments on West California Avenue. The caller reported Maya Hudson, 21, of Ruston, was knocking loudly on his door stating she wanted to fight him. As officers were responding, the caller said Hudson was on top of his Lexus sedan attempting to damage it.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
Franklin Parish’s Sheriff release statement after brawl at the Carroll High versus Franklin Parish High football game
On Friday, Oct. 21, Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a brawl took place at a football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School on Oct. 20.
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Downtown West Monroe host fall market
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market. Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats bloodline fuels Hayes’ Homecoming heroics
There’s always a sense of family and legacy that intermingle with memories of the past and hopes for the future during a Homecoming football game. Ruston High School sophomore running back Jordan Hayes knows those feelings well. Hayes highlighted Ruston’s 2022 Homecoming performance in winning fashion Friday night as...
