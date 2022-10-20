ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Police searching for Farmerville woman last seen on October 22nd; believed to be with man wanted by police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. According to […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Engaging in Violent Group Activity after the May 25, 2021, fatal shooting of Antonio Kelly.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms

Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle damage prompts arrest

A woman was arrested Sunday after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at University Crossing Apartments on West California Avenue. The caller reported Maya Hudson, 21, of Ruston, was knocking loudly on his door stating she wanted to fight him. As officers were responding, the caller said Hudson was on top of his Lexus sedan attempting to damage it.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown West Monroe host fall market

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market. Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bearcats bloodline fuels Hayes’ Homecoming heroics

There’s always a sense of family and legacy that intermingle with memories of the past and hopes for the future during a Homecoming football game. Ruston High School sophomore running back Jordan Hayes knows those feelings well. Hayes highlighted Ruston’s 2022 Homecoming performance in winning fashion Friday night as...
RUSTON, LA

