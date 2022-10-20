The housing market has seen rapid changes over the past two years, and these changes show little signs of slowing down. Whereas these past two years were largely marked by high demand but low supply, we are currently seeing a sharp downturn in demand driven by high mortgage rates, spurred on by climbing interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to combat inflation. For investors and home buyers alike, this represents a difficult situation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO