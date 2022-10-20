Read full article on original website
New Name SLB’s Legacy Business Is Behind Its Strong Results
SLB stock is soaring after a stellar earnings report. The company’s traditional oil and gas business appears to have a long runway. Investors will now refer to the company as SLB after a rebranding that positions the company in the clean energy space. The stock is now trading at...
Allegiant Networks Deal Boosts Crexendo’s Momentum With 19% Weekly Gain
Discusses the recent acquisition and provides an update on the company. On Friday morning, cloud based telco services and software small cap Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced to investors that they had entered an agreement to acquire Allegiant Networks LLC. News of the deal sent CXDO shares 8.7% higher over in trading...
Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp
New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks To Tee Off Earnings
Since golf enthusiasts often come from higher-income households, inflation likely had little effect on industry spending. Topgolf Callaway Brands reports after the close on October 26th. Acushnet has topped earnings expectations for eight straight quarters. Dick’s Sporting Goods is a relatively safe retail name to own in this environment.
What To Know Before Entering (Or Steering Clear Of) A Tight Housing Market
The housing market has seen rapid changes over the past two years, and these changes show little signs of slowing down. Whereas these past two years were largely marked by high demand but low supply, we are currently seeing a sharp downturn in demand driven by high mortgage rates, spurred on by climbing interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to combat inflation. For investors and home buyers alike, this represents a difficult situation.
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in Q3 2022
The healthcare industry is now starting to shift its focus away from the coronavirus pandemic to work on its core activities. A report from McKinsey notes that the healthcare industry is now continuing to innovate and grow despite persistent inflation in consumer prices. However, a volatile macro scenario and tight...
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
S&P 500 Choppy But Bearish
S&P 500 turned once again decisively lower yesterday, and the slow grind to the upcoming local bottom continues on rising volume – and that‘s good. Crucially, bonds continued supporting the move – as the key trio on my watch (those always shown in bond charts), reversed intraday.
