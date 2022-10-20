LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.

LEBANON, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO