rebel one
3d ago
what! the bottles of assorted gases did not give a clue! For God sakes pay attention! of what is going on in your neighborhood!
3
nbc16.com
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Oregon man faces murder charges after shooting, killing man in Bellingham
Bellingham police have made an arrest in a shooting case from Sunday, Oct. 16 that left a 31-year-old man dead. Matthew J. Roberts, 28, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested Saturday and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
kezi.com
One dead after rural Lebanon house fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
californiaexaminer.net
60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene
What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
kezi.com
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
KDRV
Fatal vehicle pileup in Linn Co. causes I-5 Southbound closure
Linn County, Ore. -- All lanes on I-5 Southbound are shut down after a fatal multiple vehicle pileup early Wednesday morning. This happened at 7:42 a.m. along I-5 Southbound near exit 209. The crashes span over a one-mile stretch of the freeway. Oregon State Police said there is one confirmed...
kezi.com
Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story
EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving. It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe....
kezi.com
Tense scene unfolds outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene as Drag Queen Storytime event proceeds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Dozens of people showing up to protest a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday morning were met with roughly 200 counterprotesters in front of the venue. The event drew criticism from some social media users, including some with right-wing affiliations, earlier...
thatoregonlife.com
I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles
Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
The Weather Channel
Oregon Pileup Kills 1; At Least 60 Vehicles Involved In Foggy Crash
About 60 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon. At least one person was killed. A second person died in another crash later in the day on the same stretch of road. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates...
Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety
Welcome, widespread rain and snow fell Saturday on the 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake, cooling the blaze and reducing fire activity, but also bringing potentially risky working conditions that prompted officials to pull crews off the lines until the area can be scouted for safety. The post Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety appeared first on KTVZ.
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
kezi.com
Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
KTVL
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
kezi.com
Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon
OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
