Lane County, OR

nbc16.com

All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One dead after rural Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
SWEET HOME, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Fatal vehicle pileup in Linn Co. causes I-5 Southbound closure

Linn County, Ore. -- All lanes on I-5 Southbound are shut down after a fatal multiple vehicle pileup early Wednesday morning. This happened at 7:42 a.m. along I-5 Southbound near exit 209. The crashes span over a one-mile stretch of the freeway. Oregon State Police said there is one confirmed...
kezi.com

Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story

EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving. It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe....
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

I-5 Shut Down Near Junction City Due to Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles

Currently, the Oregon State Police is reporting a horrific accident, involving multiple vehicles on I-5 south. Last updated at 8:19 am by Tripcheck, there is a crash that has closed the road and a detour is in place. All lanes on I-5 southbound are reportedly shut down. OSP has reported there is at least one fatality confirmed. Thick fog was a factor in the crash.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety

Welcome, widespread rain and snow fell Saturday on the 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake, cooling the blaze and reducing fire activity, but also bringing potentially risky working conditions that prompted officials to pull crews off the lines until the area can be scouted for safety. The post Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon

OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

