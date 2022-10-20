Read full article on original website
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental...
Your Stories: The old Colorado Mine Co. Steakhouse in Salina being demolished
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several emails about the old Colorado Mine Co. Steakhouse in Salina being demolished. The viewers were wondering if future development is in the works for this site. The building is located at 1333 Buckley Road, near the...
Excellus answering questions about medicare
(WSYR-TV) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has more than a million and a half members in Upstate New York. Sooner or later, a lot of them will have questions about medicare, either for themselves or someone in their family. Tim Shadle has some answers. He’s regional medicare consultant for Excellus...
Gas prices hold steady in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As the national price of gas begins to decrease, New York is remaining stationary. The national average is now $3.79, down $0.10 from October 17. Gas prices in New York are now coming to a halt. New York’s average is now $3.67, down $0.01 from October 17....
Update: Victim identified from house fire in Town of Onondaga
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been declared dead after a fatal fire on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga on October 22. Around 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies as well as firefighters from the Taunton, Solvay, Fairmount and Lakeside Fire Departments responded to the call at a home between Copperfield Road and Prairieview Drive on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga.
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
United Way of CNY launches care package project
(WSYR-TV) — You’ve heard the term: united, we do more. The United Way of Central New York is determined to prove it again as the cold weather approaches. Today, they are launching the CNY Care Package Project to collect personal care items for folks in need. Wegmans is the starting point.
