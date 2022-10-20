ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been declared dead after a fatal fire on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga on October 22. Around 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies as well as firefighters from the Taunton, Solvay, Fairmount and Lakeside Fire Departments responded to the call at a home between Copperfield Road and Prairieview Drive on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga.

ONONDAGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO