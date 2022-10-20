ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara receives $200k grant to increase road safety and deter unsafe behaviors

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Thursday that it was awarded a $200,000 state grant to increase safety on local roads.

The department said that the grant, awarded by the California Office of Transportation Safety (OTS), will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” said Traffic Investigator Kasper. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”

The department said that the grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

  • DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.
  • High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
  • Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
  • Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.
  • Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, bicycle, and pedestrian safety.
  • Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.
  • Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2023, according to city officials.

