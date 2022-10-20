ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what to do if an emergency vehicle is behind you with lights and siren

By Danielle Saitta
Every year, Virginia Beach EMS receives 55,000 to 56,000 calls for help. When a call comes in, time is of the essence, but EMS personnel often face obstacles when trying to respond. That includes other drivers on the road who aren't getting out of the way fast enough.

Captain Peter Gonzales of Virginia Beach EMS said he's seen his share of poor decision-making.

"It doesn't happen often, but every now and then we will see people get very creative like seeing drivers pull up on the curb or take advantage of the clear road and follow behind the emergency vehicle," said Gonzales

During rush hour, Gonzales said he understands how people might get frustrated, but at the end of the day, EMS personnel are often on their way to save lives.

"When we're trying to get somewhere we don't necessarily want to hold up traffic, but they'll do things like pull out in front of us or do some things that aren't in the best interest of everyone," he said.

Gonzales doesn't really attribute it to bad driving.

"Every big city has a different set of rules when yielding the right of way to an emergency vehicle," he said. "Our state rule for example is to pull to the nearest curb."

Some states require cars to pull to one side of the curb, and that's why Virginia Beach EMS believes it can all get confusing. In Virginia, emergency responders want cars to part either on the left or right side so that emergency vehicles can come through the middle.

"Even when you are approaching head-on, and you think it's ok to keep going, it's always better to pull over to the right or the nearest curb and stop," he said. "You never know if we need to make a left or a right. Just because you think we are going to keep going straight that's not always the case."

Virginia Beach EMS recommends that drivers take a moment to readjust to traffic, and reacting quickly to let emergency services pass is not only the good Samaritan thing to do but also lifesaving.

