NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
J.C. Jackson Injury: Reported Diagnosis Of Chargers Cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson did not get off to the start he was hoping in the 2022 campaign, and it seems it could end on an even harsher note. Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a devastating non-contact leg injury during Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return, surrounded by teammates as he exited the field.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Betting Public Victim To Patriots’ Monday Night Stinker Vs. Bears
New England Patriots fans didn’t have much to cheer about Monday night, but it’s the betting public who may be feeling the effects of the “Monday Night Football” matchup for awhile. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxboro for a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots and...
NFL Reportedly Investigating Refs Who Sought Mike Evans’ Autograph
Two NFL referees could be in some hot water after a video surfaced of them allegedly asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph. The incident happened after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly investigating video captured by Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter can be seen calling out Evans in the tunnel and asking the Pro Bowl receiver to sign something. Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.
Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
NFL Rumors: New Details On Patriots-Mac Jones Surgery Drama
Mac Jones’ injury absence has spawned its own rumor mill. These days, it’s all about whether Bill Belichick and the Patriots are considering sticking with rookie Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback (they reportedly won’t). There also has been some unsubstantiated talk of Jones having an attitude issue.
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury
J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end. The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.
Jets Receive Bad Injury News Before Matchup Against Patriots
At 5-2, the New York Jets are flying as high as they have in a long time, but one feared injury diagnosis seems to have dimmed their spirits. The Jets defeated the Broncos, 16-9, on Sunday behind a big play by rookie running back Breece Hall — whose 64-yard touchdown run was the difference maker in Denver. Unfortunately for New York, it sounds as though they will be without their dynamic rookie, and some other offensive starters, for the foreseeable future.
Todd Bowles Explains What Buccaneers Offense, Tom Brady Need To Do
The Tampa Bay offense has not been its usual self in the past three games, and the Buccaneers appear to be short on answers to fix it. The Bucs rank 19th in expected points added after seven games, and while the passing offense is 11th in EPA per dropback, the running game is dead last in EPA.
Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season
The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
Everything We Know About Patriots’ Bizarre QB Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s that old saying? If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one?. That’s where the New England Patriots find themselves after Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the underdog Chicago Bears — a game that featured a QB usage plan unlike any previously seen in the Bill Belichick era.
