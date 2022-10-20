Read full article on original website
Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
Plans filed for big self-storage project near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022
John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
Lawrence’s affordable housing board to discuss membership after member raises conflict of interest concerns
After a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board expressed concerns about conflicts of interest among members — who provide funding recommendations for more than $1 million annually — the board is set to consider potential changes. The advisory board was set up after Lawrence voters...
Activists who pushed for behavioral health sales tax say crisis center discussions need to be transparent
Local activists say the recent controversy over the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County doesn’t square with what voters were expecting when they approved the sales tax to fund the multimillion-dollar facility nearly four years ago, and they say the lack of transparency has created anxiety. The road...
Richard Woodson
Memorial services for Richard M. Woodson, 87, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 PM. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. Richard passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bridge Haven in Lawrence. Richard was born on June 2, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son...
Lawrence school board speaks out against state efforts to usurp local control in legislative statement
The Lawrence school board has approved its legislative priorities, which emphasize the need to increase special education funding, address barriers to teacher recruitment and retention, and speak out against state efforts to usurp local control over curriculum and instruction. The school board voted 5-0, with board members Kelly Jones and...
Jayhawks’ best players shine in ‘competitive’ secret scrimmage vs. Illinois
The Kansas men’s basketball team played a so-called secret scrimmage against Illinois at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday and a few details have started to emerge. One question, though: Is it really a secret if everyone knows about it?. “Kind of,” is the answer to that...
Kansas crunched: Baylor builds 28-3 lead, hangs on to defeat Kansas 35-23
A 28-3 hole on the road proved to be too big for the Kansas football team to crawl out of and the Jayhawks lost their third consecutive game, 35-23 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Saturday. The loss dropped Kansas to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12...
Jayhawks drop 3rd straight game as 2nd-half rally at Baylor comes up short
Waco, Texas — A second-half rally fell just short for the Kansas football team, which dropped its third consecutive game, 35-23 to Baylor on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. The Jayhawks (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) fell into a 28-3 hole in the first half and were outgained 250-61...
Matt Tait: Mired in a 3-game losing streak, here are 3 ways KU can use its upcoming bye week to its advantage
As the weeks go by and the losses start to mount, the significance of Kansas holding on to win against both Duke and Iowa State becomes even more clear. No matter how rough it gets or how many losses the Jayhawks take, those two wins, which both hung in the balance late in the fourth quarter, guaranteed that they will always enter their next game of the season needing just one more win to become bowl eligible.
