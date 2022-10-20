ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor

Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022

John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Richard Woodson

Memorial services for Richard M. Woodson, 87, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 PM. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. Richard passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bridge Haven in Lawrence. Richard was born on June 2, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Matt Tait: Mired in a 3-game losing streak, here are 3 ways KU can use its upcoming bye week to its advantage

As the weeks go by and the losses start to mount, the significance of Kansas holding on to win against both Duke and Iowa State becomes even more clear. No matter how rough it gets or how many losses the Jayhawks take, those two wins, which both hung in the balance late in the fourth quarter, guaranteed that they will always enter their next game of the season needing just one more win to become bowl eligible.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy