Pittsburgh, PA

Two Charges Held Against Pitt Guard Dior Johnson in Preliminary Hearing

 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday at the Pittsburgh Municipal court, two charges against Pitt guard Dior Johnson — one charge of Simple Assault (misdemeanor) and one charge of strangulation (felony) — were held, while charges of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, witness intimidation, and aggravated assault were dropped.

“This is disappointing,” Johnson’s attorney Bob Del Greco said after the hearing. “He is an 18-year-old promising student athlete at the University of Pittsburgh, and holding these charges over for court will probably have a consequence to it and hopefully the consequence isn’t dire.”

Johnson’s account and the alleged victim’s accounts of the incident did not align, which caused disappointment from Johnson’s side at the result of the hearing. The victim testified remotely and was shown on a screen live from a different location.

Johnson’s attorney said the next steps in this process will take place on Dec. 7.

