Riverside County, CA

Two geese test positive for ‘serious’ strain of bird flu in western Riverside County

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
Two geese tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza (bird flu) that officials say is impacting wild and domestic birds throughout Riverside County.

According to the Dept. of Animal Services, chief veterinarian Dr. Sara Strongin received confirmation of the Eurasian highly pathogenic avian influenza (or HPAI H5N1) late Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the strain was introduced in the United States in the East in January. As wild birds migrated to the West, California counties started detecting cases.

The first cases in California occurred in July.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife advised that this strain is causing illness and death in a higher diversity of wild bird species compared with previous bird flu outbreaks.

Impacted species include waterfowl, raptor predators, and scavengers (vultures, gulls, etc.). Domestic birds, such as chickens, are especially vulnerable, the Dept. of Animal Services said.

Officials said infection in these species is nearly always fatal. There are no vaccines or treatments available.

Riverside County’s neighboring counties started to report positive cases in recent weeks. The two geese were impounded by Riverside County officers from an unincorporated area near Perris last week.

“Although we just have these two positive cases so far, the disease is considered widespread in the Inland Empire and further cases will likely emerge as testing continues,” Dr. Strongin said.

Dr. Strongin provided guidance for Animal Services employees when dealing with deceased or sick birds. The Centers for Disease Control considers the transmission risk of avian influenza to people to be low, but as a general precaution, the CDC recommends limiting contact with wild birds and sick or dead poultry.

If there is a need to dispose of a dead bird, wear impermeable gloves or a plastic bag turned inside-out to collect the remains into a plastic garbage bag. Afterward, wash hands with soap and water and change clothing before having contact with domestic poultry or pet birds.

