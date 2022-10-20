Read full article on original website
Stigmatize, blame, then restrict: How this West Virginia city responded to the opioid epidemic
As the area faces a rising number of overdose deaths, Parkersburg severely restricted treatment and recovery facilities. Elected officials blamed the facilities for crime and homelessness, but the facts don’t support their claim. Stigmatize, blame, then restrict: How this West Virginia city responded to the opioid epidemic appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two square off for Wood County Clerk post
PARKERSBURG — Republican Joe Gonzales will face Democrat J.R. Carpenter for the office of Wood County Clerk on the upcoming general election ballot. Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, a Democrat, is planning to retire at the end of his current term, which comes to a close this year, and did not seek re-election for the six-year term.
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council to weigh $1.89M more for Southwood pool
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will consider doubling the amount of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Southwood Park pool enhancement project after bids came in about $2.5 million above what was budgeted. A resolution for an additional $1,890,000 toward the project is on council’s agenda for its...
WTAP
Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Oct. 28, when Capital visits George Washington
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Kanawha County high school football teams will face off this weekend in the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum. Capital will visit George Washington for a gridiron battle on Friday, Oct. 28. All the action begins at 7:30...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September. She is already spayed and is up to date on...
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Tayla Kemp fka Tayla Lerch to Jordan Lerch, all interest Lot 29 City Park Place addition, quit claim deed. * Richard and Robin Ballengee to Darren and Barbara Cox, tract 1 acre, Walker District,...
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
wchstv.com
Man killed in explosion in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man working on a propane stove in an outbuilding was killed after an explosion in Roane County, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said. The 69-year-old man was killed in the incident that happened about 5 p.m. Saturday on Charleston Road...
wchstv.com
Four fire departments respond to fire at auto garage in Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jackson County dispatchers said four fire departments responded Monday morning to a fire at an auto garage. The fire was reported at R&R Auto Garage on Highlawn Drive in Ripley, dispatchers said. Everyone was able to get out of the garage safely. Drone footage courtesy...
OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
