California test scores decline; racial disparities remain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced Monday in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children. Two out of three California students...
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations...
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. The 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Traverse City Record-Eagle. October 23, 2022. Editorial: New juvenile committee is a step in the right direction. We applaud action by Michigan’s governor to create a new committee to fix systemic problems in the state’s juvenile justice and child welfare system. The shortage of beds in residential facilities...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Gas prices decline across nation, remain unchanged in NJ
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined across the nation at large but remained unchanged in New Jersey amid increasing supply and declines in both demand and crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68,...
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health...
Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths. The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of...
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual's constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they're counted. It was...
Tennessee Tech develops sensors to help detect flooding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Extreme rainfall events, and the dangerous floods that follow them, are happening more often in Tennessee. This risk grows as the climate warms. To respond to this risk, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors.
Centex runners ready to toe starting line for regional meets
For dozens of Central Texas athletes, the gun will fire on another race on Monday or Tuesday of this week. But they’re also hoping they don’t reach the season’s finish line quite yet. It’s time for the UIL regional cross country meets. Many of the area’s...
