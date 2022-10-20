ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor

Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations

The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food to get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time. Servicemaster plans to pay for the first 100 meals served at Nanny’s Soul Food, located at 822 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO, on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
onhsnews.com

North Students Need to Learn How to Drive

Sit in the dreaded Olathe North parking lot at 3:05, anticipating the next move of the car in front of me. I lift my foot off the brake and inch forward, hoping they will let me through to join the exit line. The driver looks over to me; they can see me trying to fit in, but they have no sympathy. I watch in horror as the car cuts me off, leaving me to repeat this cycle with every other car in the line.
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
MANHATTAN, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Pet dies following Topeka Apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pines Apartments near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka. While emergency crews were fighting the fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage the road was closed. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said eventually only two […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy