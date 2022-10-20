Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations
The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
WIBW
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food to get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time. Servicemaster plans to pay for the first 100 meals served at Nanny’s Soul Food, located at 822 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO, on Saturday.
onhsnews.com
North Students Need to Learn How to Drive
Sit in the dreaded Olathe North parking lot at 3:05, anticipating the next move of the car in front of me. I lift my foot off the brake and inch forward, hoping they will let me through to join the exit line. The driver looks over to me; they can see me trying to fit in, but they have no sympathy. I watch in horror as the car cuts me off, leaving me to repeat this cycle with every other car in the line.
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
LJWORLD
Plans filed for big self-storage project near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County in the 2100 block of Spring...
WIBW
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
Pet dies following Topeka Apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pines Apartments near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka. While emergency crews were fighting the fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage the road was closed. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said eventually only two […]
Lawrence man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
