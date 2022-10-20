Sit in the dreaded Olathe North parking lot at 3:05, anticipating the next move of the car in front of me. I lift my foot off the brake and inch forward, hoping they will let me through to join the exit line. The driver looks over to me; they can see me trying to fit in, but they have no sympathy. I watch in horror as the car cuts me off, leaving me to repeat this cycle with every other car in the line.

4 DAYS AGO