everythinglubbock.com
National Report Card shows Texas students’ learning improving after pandemic, but still facing some challenges
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After pandemic-related learning loss, Texas students are starting to show signs of recovery, but they’re still facing challenges in some areas. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), or the “Nation’s Report Card,” shows Texas is doing better than most of the U.S. in terms of academic recovery.
everythinglubbock.com
Flu spreading early this season in Rio Grande Valley — Experts detail uptick
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations, after a couple years of reprieve as people guarded against COVID-19. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo told ValleyCentral the flu is spreading early this season — and the county has already begun to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
everythinglubbock.com
Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources...
everythinglubbock.com
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One?. It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank U.S. cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
everythinglubbock.com
Unemployment rate in Texas dipped slightly in September 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate dipped slightly during the month of September 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1...
everythinglubbock.com
Election day is weeks away, what Texan voters need to know
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Early voters were out all day to cast their ballots for early voting. “Locations opened on time, and the people I know who were there early said they got in and out in a lot of locations within 10 minutes,” says Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.
everythinglubbock.com
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(STACKER.COM) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/23/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Cotton, cannabis and controversy are all defining issues in one of the most consequential races in Texas. Incumbent Sid Miller (R) is facing challenger Susan Hays (D) in the race for Texas Agricultural Commissioner. On this week’s broadcast, we spoke with both candidates.
everythinglubbock.com
Gov. Abbott holds 10-point lead over Beto O’Rourke in new Texas poll
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting is now underway in Texas, and a new poll out Monday shows Gov. Greg Abbott extended his lead with voters over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the governor’s race. The latest survey conducted by Emerson College, The Hill and the Nexstar Media Group...
everythinglubbock.com
Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices drop slightly as Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases continue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average dropped back this week after increasing for two consecutive weeks, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.227 on Saturday. Prices...
