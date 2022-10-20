ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkB2e_0igwDUl000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations.

They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems.

Urbana Police investigate armed robberies connected to Facebook scam

You can sign up on their website with their online system . Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether.

One woman in a Champaign neighborhood, who asked to stay anonymous, said her outdoor camera makes her feel safer, and she’d register in the program.

“I was appalled when I moved here and how many shootings there were in the area. I just had no idea,” she said. “In the daytime, just driveby shootings and it’s pretty scary. So I thought maybe getting the camera would be a secure thing.”

Registering your camera doesn’t give officers immediate access to your footage, they’ll contact you first.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police searching for forgery suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Police give update on bike, scooter thefts

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department recently offered an update on the ongoing trend of bike and electric scooter thefts on campus and several tips to prevent theft. Officials said that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 12, the UIPD received 69 reports of stolen bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters – 50 conventional […]
WAND TV

Man shot outside Danville hotel

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
WAND TV

Danville man shot inside vehicle, police investigate

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of May Street on Saturday morning. According to police, officers began investigating the scene around 3:02 a.m., when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

1 year later, Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting remains unsolved

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Exactly one year ago, a man was shot in the middle of the day on a busy street in Champaign. He’s still recovering, and his case is still unsolved. “Keep this at the top of our minds that this happened in our town. They haven’t caught anybody yet, so that bothers […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Neoga Police Identify Juvenile Suspects in Connection to Missing Items from Residence

The following was released by the Neoga Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On Friday October 14 while on routine patrol, Neoga Police discovered an open door at a residence. The Officer called the property owner and advised them of the open door. The officer shut the door and departed the scene. It was later discovered that there were some items missing from the residence.
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Macon Country Sheriff’s Department Deputy Travis Wolfe’s in-car camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana PD encourages public to make smart online sales

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Buying something online through Facebook Marketplace or the Next Door app has picked up in popularity, but Urbana Police are sending a reminder to look for red flags while scrolling.  It comes after two armed robberies in Urbana on Oct. 13. Urbana Police said they happened within a few hours of […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Facebook Marketplace buyers robbed at gunpoint

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex. In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Fire responds to apartment fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight. The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack. Shayrea Netter, a neighbor, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy