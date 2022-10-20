Read full article on original website
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
It's a much darker take on the song.
xpn.org
PRESS PLAY: New Albums out October 21
Beyond the pop juggernauts, dive into this week’s assortment of newly released albums…. It’s no secret that two of the world’s biggest pop vocalists have new albums out this week. Once you give TS and CRJ their due, have a listen to some (or all) of these records that arrive this week: Following the release of their memoir, and the subsequent adaptation of said memoir into a new streaming series, Tegan and Sara‘s tenth album Crybaby sees the long-running sister duo continue their streak of thrilling, personal pop. If you’re expecting Arctic Monkeys to make a return to their ragged roots on The Car, think again: orchestral swells and dramatic melodies make for a theatrical listening experience.
Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode
Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...
xpn.org
Danielle Ponder delivered her sermon at today’s Free at Noon set
The R&B singer proved that the personal, political and spiritual can all coexist, and that it’s never too late for success. On December 31st of 2021, Danielle Ponder quit her job. It was five days before the singer’s 40th birthday, and she couldn’t wait any longer to pursue her true passion. “When I’m onstage is the happiest I feel,” she told the crowd at today’s Free at Noon concert, where Ponder delivered profound wisdom alongside her gorgeously rendered soul and R&B.
xpn.org
Get to know Colson Baker, the person behind Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly is a real person. That sentence, at first, might seem so self-evident as to feel ludicrous. Of course he’s a real person! But when you get to the level of fame that Machine Gun Kelly has reached, it can start to feel like people don’t see you as a real person. Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colson Baker, has been making albums for over a decade, and now, as he embarks on his 30s, selling out stadiums with two No. 1 rock albums (and several rap albums) under his leather-studded belt, he’s a true celebrity. The kind of celebrity who gets talked about on entertainment shows and featured in tabloids. The kind of celebrity everyone has an opinion about, even if they don’t really know anything about him.
