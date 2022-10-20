Read full article on original website
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
aledotimesrecord.com
Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg
GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
25newsnow.com
St. Jude honors WEEK-TV employee for decades of service
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A longtime employee at WEEK-TV was honored by St. Jude for his longtime service to the organization. Steve Shaw got his start with the very-first St. Jude Telethon in 1978. And to this day, he’s been sharing the stories about St. Jude’s patients and families...
25newsnow.com
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Gasabuddy: ‘Seasonal’ gas price decline should continue into fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of fuel around Peoria and the nation continues to fall. GasBuddy’s 148 station survey around the River City shows the average price has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.26 per gallon. This makes gas...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
foodsafetynews.com
Kerry’s former quality assurance director pleads guilty to Honey Smack outbreak
A fast-moving, but somewhat secretive federal prosecution has extracted guilty pleas for three misdemeanors from the quality assurance director for a food manufacturer working for the Kellogg Company. Ravi Kumar Chermala, 47, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to three misdemeanor counts of Introducing adulterated food into Interstate Commerce. It was...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
OSF warns that highly contagious RSV hitting earlier for second straight season
A highly contagious virus that can seriously impact infants and the elderly has arrived earlier than usual for the second year in a row. Respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV, is hitting at the same time health leaders are worried about a projected bad flu season and lingering variants of COVID-19.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
1470 WMBD
Potential change to be discussed by Pekin City Council
PEKIN, Ill. — Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council Member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25 News on Sunday. Cloyd said she was not speaking for the entire council, but said there...
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
1027superhits.com
All of Metamora under Boil Order
METAMORA, Ill. – Officials in Metamora say the entire village is under a boil order for at least the next several days. Authorities say that’s because of a water main break near Route 89 and Monroe. About 1,700 customers are impacted by the boil order. The boil order...
