ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67

Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. The beloved actor and comedian reportedly died while driving his car on the morning of Monday, October 24 in Hollywood, California. Law enforcement told TMZ they suspect Jordan experienced a medical emergency while driving before his car crashed into the side of a building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Why the Body Stitchers Case Is Working So Well on ‘NCIS: LA’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 “The Body Stitchers.”]. When we think of NCIS: LA, we think of explosions. But with an ongoing case — first introduced in Season 9 and continued in the latest episode — the only words we can use to describe everything that’s going down are very disturbing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy