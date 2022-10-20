ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Midseason All-American Chase Brown is just focused on beating Nebraska

By Brice Bement
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is getting some national recognition. After beating Minnesota and becoming bowl eligible, the 6-1 Fighting Illini are getting noticed. Alex Palczewski, Johnny Newton, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon, Gabe Jacas and Chase Brown were all announced on either midseason All-American teams or watch lists this week.

Illinois running back Chase Brown is leading Illinois (#18) to new heights. Brown is just the third running back since 2000 to run for 100 plus yards in his first seven games while leading his team to a 6-1 or better record. He falls behind NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliot.

Chase is also 6th in Illinois all-time rushing leaders and is the first in the nation in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, 100-yard games, 10 plus yard runs, and yards after contact. For Brown, he’s just focused week-by-week.

“I’m blessed to be in the position that I am, but none of this would’ve happened if I didn’t take it one week at a time,” Brown said. “That’s where my focus is right now. Right now, it’s to get my body back, but then you know coming out strong against Nebraska, then Michigan State then Purdue. Then going up to the big house and doing well there, so there’s a lot that I have to take care of and the whole mid-season All American stuff, it’s cool, but it’s not official, it’s just an accolade that’s just there.”

