How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
Buccaneers front office looks silly with trade announcement
It is almost laughable at this point that the Buccaneers are trying to trade Ke’Shawn Vaughn after doing nothing to build his trade value. The Buccaneers have not been one of the bigger movers at the trade deadline under Jason Licht. There are a few moves that could happen,...
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 8 (Buy Low on Cleveland, Sell High on Cincinnati)
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals seasons have gone the completely opposite directions in recent weeks. The Browns have lost four-straight games, while the Bengals have won two-straight and are tied for the lead in the AFC North alongside the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams will face-off for the first...
Packers vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 8
If you set the betting line for a game between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills before the season started, there's no way you would have set the Bills as double-digit favorites. But yet, here we are. The Packers have lost three-straight games to the New York Giants, New...
New BetMGM Bonus Code for Eagles Fans (Get $1K Bet for Eagles-Steelers)
Your undefeated Eagles are back in action against the woeful Steelers in Week 8, and BetMGM has a fantastic promo for Eagles fans to celebrate the team’s sensational start to the year: a risk-free $1,000 bet!. BetMGM Pennsylvania Sign-Up Bonus. You’ve got a $1,000 free bet waiting for you...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
Phillies World Series Game 4 could be a record-breaking ticket
The Phillies World Series Game 4 could be the hottest ticket in baseball in a long time with Philadelphia going all out for the chance to win a title. The city of Philadelphia is hyped for the World Series and there’s data to prove it. Tickets for the series...
Believe it or not, Buccaneers still in first place of NFC South
Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
Miami Heat: Total 4th quarter meltdown costs them sweep of Toronto
The Miami Heat came into Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors with, not only, the chance to beat the team for a second consecutive time in a row but to also get to 2-2 on the year. Starting the game out being manhandled near the rim and on the glass, the Miami Heat’s lack of size would show up early and often in the first half.
