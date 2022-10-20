ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police warn of texting scam

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents. Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale. The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy