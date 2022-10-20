Read full article on original website
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Four teenagers dead in early morning accident in Buffalo
An early morning rollover accident near the Route 198 ramp in Buffalo on Monday caused brief a closure of the inbound Route 33, as well as multiple fatalities. Read more here:
Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198
Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said.
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
3 arrested after alleged Hutch Tech threat
Buffalo police say they were alerted of a message posted online on Oct. 19 that threatened a student.
Amherst Police warn of texting scam
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents. Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale. The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase...
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Thursday, state assemblyman Bill Conrad was in North Tonawanda to announce new funding for the city police department. That $125,000 grant will include security upgrades to police headquarters, new mounted radar units, a swat truck computer, and improvements to the police department's gun range.
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
BPD responded to McKinley HS after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access
Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.
Some west side residents voice opposition regarding plans for a new microbrewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The neighbors on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo will tell you they fought to improve their street and neighborhood. Now some of them are ready for a new battle. Matt Redpath and his wife purchased the property at 38 Tremont and they plan to open a microbrewery. Redpath said it will be more than you think.
Medina man charged with possession, and transportation of meth
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Medina man was charged with possession, transportation, and sale of methamphetamine in and around the city of Batavia. Kevin Kage, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony.
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
West Seneca Police Officer accused of providing fake vaccine card
A West Seneca Police Officer is facing a felony charge for allegedly providing a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.
