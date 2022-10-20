Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Mayor to ask county for DPW storage help
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari said Oct. 17 that he would send a formal, written request to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III seeking county accommodations for township public works equipment now stored at the former Washington Township Recreation and Swim Club facility on Ridgewood Boulevard North. A resident...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Baraka: Newark to crack down on smoke shops (illegally) distributing cannabis
It seems like a smart business model: Buy a vaping product, get cannabis as a “gift.”. It’s just not legal. And Newark Mayor Ras Baraka made it clear Monday that the city will go after all businesses that attempt an end-around of cannabis distribution rules and regulations. “While...
Lessons learned from 40 years in the priesthood | Faith Matters
The Sisters of Charity educated my mother, Grace, at St. Bridget’s, Jersey City, and impacted her life. Those same sisters expelled me from kindergarten at St. Joseph’s, Jersey City, and changed my life. After sitting out that year, I enrolled in Holy Rosary School, down the hill in...
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
