ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands of students missing out on aid as Washington has third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in US

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State legislators are speaking out after 14,700 Washington students missed out on receiving financial assistance for college or career training last year. Only 41.7% of 12th-grade students in Washington complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the third-lowest rate in the country, according to a news release from the Washington State Governor’s Office.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy