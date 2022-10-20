Read full article on original website
xpn.org
A lullabye becomes a disquieting dream on new Tenci single “Sour Cherries”
The band has a new record coming out at the beginning of November at a show at PhilaMOCA later that month. Things start going downhill rather quickly on “Sour Cherries,” the new single by Chicago four-piece Tenci. The band, who has gigged locally with Philly faves Hop Along and Friendship, releases its sophomore album A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing next month, and this is the third teaser of it. The song begins with gentle arpeggios and lead singer Jess Shoman’s lullabye coo, but an opening couplet of “How did you get yourself here / When your leg is dripping blood” creates a simmering undercurrent of dread.
xpn.org
Toby Leaman’s solo debut finds the Dr. Dog bassist in top form
A surprise six-song EP dropped on Friday, recorded in collaboration with Leaman’s bandmate Eric Slick and an array of scene friends. In this strange world of not-broken-up, no-longer-actively-touring, it’s been murky what the next new thing would be out of the Dr. Dog camp. A studio album? A solo project? And if it’s the latter, who would go solo first?
xpn.org
The Culture Corner: Janet Jackson’s ‘The Velvet Rope’ turns 25
When Janet Jackson released her album The Velvet Rope in 1997, it was a game changer for lots of different reasons. It was right after Jackson had just signed the biggest recording contract in history at the time, it topped charts around the world and won her a slew of awards.
xpn.org
14 concerts to see this week, including Metric, Tegan & Sara, Zoh Amba, Ceramic Animal, and more
A new venue takes flight, hard-touring Philadelphians return home, and some XPN favorites post up in prominent venues. Are you ready to head into the final week of October? We sure are — and we’re bringing you a second round of concert picks later this week focusing specifically on Halloweekend events (the cover shows, the dance parties, all that stuff). But right now, there’s plenty else to be excited about, from modern rock vets Metric returning to The Fillmore tonight to Philly folk fave Meg Baird at Johnny Brenda’s Saturday. Here are 14 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information, consult the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
xpn.org
John Morrison’s Philly Top 5: October highlights from Illadelph Archives to Secret Cinema
Things seen and heard and things to see and hear this autumn. Firmly placed in the middle of Fall (my favorite season), October has always had a very particular energy and atmosphere for me. Leaves changing color, Halloween, a distinct but manageable chill in the air. I love October and for a long time this month I’ve been digging and experiencing a ton of enriching art and music. Here are a few dope things that caught my eyes and ears this month.
James Corden Apologizes for Balthazar Restaurant Incident in ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue
In a monologue on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden addressed his public ban from a New York City restaurant and apologized for his rude treatment of the venue’s waitstaff. After joking that he cut himself off from the internet and electronics over the past week and asking if he “missed any news,” Corden explained to his audience that he was banned and unbanned in record time from the New York restaurant Balthazar for comments he made to the staff. According to Corden, the comment about how he could have made the food himself came “in...
Beyoncé Confirms 2023 Tour by Auctioning Concert Ticket Package
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 tour during the Wearable Art Gala over the weekend after she auctioned off an extravagant ticket package at the event.
Julianne Nicholson joins Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s ‘Dream Scenario’ Comedy
Julianne Nicholson has joined Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario comedy for A24 and Square Peg. Nicholson’s latest credits include Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She also appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, three seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent and recurred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'House of the Dragon' Finale Scores Big'House of the Dragon' Finale Leaks Online, HBO Blames Distribution Partner'The Vow' Director on Interviewing NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman and Season 2's Multi-Sided Approach Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula...
The best horror films of the 21st century? You can’t go past It Follows
The central idea of It Follows is simplicity itself: a creature stalks you slowly, relentlessly, with no obvious motive other than to “get” you. It feels like the basis of a playground game. And yet, combined with the deadly consequences, and executed to heart-racing perfection by writer and director David Robert Mitchell, It Follows is 100 minutes of heebie-jeebies.
xpn.org
Santigold and the multisensory lifeline of ‘Spirituals’
A conversation with Philly born indie royalty Santigold. “Brooklyn, we go hard.” I mean, yeah, it does. And yeah, she said it. But Santi White, better known as Santigold, is a Philly Girl at heart. In this seminal quote that was featured on the song from her first album...
