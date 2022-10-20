A new venue takes flight, hard-touring Philadelphians return home, and some XPN favorites post up in prominent venues. Are you ready to head into the final week of October? We sure are — and we’re bringing you a second round of concert picks later this week focusing specifically on Halloweekend events (the cover shows, the dance parties, all that stuff). But right now, there’s plenty else to be excited about, from modern rock vets Metric returning to The Fillmore tonight to Philly folk fave Meg Baird at Johnny Brenda’s Saturday. Here are 14 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information, consult the WXPN Concerts and Events page.

