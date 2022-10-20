Read full article on original website
Albany’s Exchange Club Fair kicks off six-day run Tuesday
ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Tracy Lawrence at Veterans Park Amphitheater in Albany
Country music legend Tracy Lawrence performed live at Veterans Park Amphitheater on Thursday, October 20. Riley Anderson opened the show.
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
theatlanta100.com
Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
Monroe Local News
Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
Georgia trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
Georgia Hunter Scores Record-Setting Whitetail With His First Buck
There’s no doubt Georgia bowhunter Bryce Spillers will remember his first successful hunt. The 21-year-old took his record-smashing deer earlier this month. Amazingly, it also happened to be one of Georgia’s biggest whitetails. His buck is 18 points and scored 198 2/8 inches, nontypical. The state’s current top...
WALB 10
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should absolutely visit, because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WRDW-TV
Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ star passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay who starred in “Smokey and the Bandit” has passed away, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Ronnie Gay, Lamar Jackson, and Quinnon Sheffield were actual troopers of the Georgia State Patrol when the movie was filmed...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
WRDW-TV
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
