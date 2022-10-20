ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Campaign contributions fund Canfield K-9

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local state lawmaker says he’s giving back to the local community, putting some of his campaign contributions to work for the city of Canfield. Representative Al Cutrona handed over a $25,000 check to cover the costs of purchasing and equipping the department’s new dog, which is being trained to sniff out explosives.
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stops in Trumbull County

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley made a campaign stop in Trumbull County. Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton, Ohio and is the first female candidate for governor in Ohio history. Her opponent is incumbent Mike DeWine. “We lead the country in things...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds rally in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan embarked on a tour of Ohio and make a stop in his hometown of Niles to talk with Valley Locals. Attendees greeted Ryan with cheers of his slogan, “Workers First” as he arrived. He shared his personal commitment...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Donation drive collecting items for domestic violence victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence. Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 21st

Vindicator file photo / October 19, 1982 | The first concrete was poured 40 years ago for the deck of the $9.5 million Market Street Bridge in downtown Youngstown. The bridge was still a year from completion. October 21. 1997: About 200 people attend the "Grassroots Resurgence" meeting at the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Crews called to industrial fire in Newton Twp.

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Just before 4 p.m. Monday, firefighters with the Newton Falls Joint Fire District were called out to an industrial fire. It happened on Newton Falls Bailey Road at the American Molded Plastic plant. Smoke poured out of the building while firefighters battled the fire...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
STARK COUNTY, OH

